Gore's Longford Intermediate to celebrate 50 years

Wendy Muir remembers her first day at Gore’s Longford Intermediate, because it was the first day the school was open.

“It was pretty exciting, and very special.

“Everything was brand new. I was in form two and not everyone had new uniforms because they didn’t pressure parents to buy a uniform for just one year before we moved on to high school,’’ she said.

Now she is organising the school’s 50th reunion, to be held in February next year.

Longford Intermediate opened in 1972 for Form one and two pupils (now year seven and eight).

“Technically it’s the school’s 51st year, we were going to have the reunion earlier this year but good old Covid stopped it and we had to delay everything,’’ she said.

“The reunion will be an opportunity to catch up on old friends and teachers, the teachers you remember well and perhaps the ones you remember not so fondly.’’

The reunion would start with a get-together at the Croydon Lodge on 25 February and celebrations would continue the next day with a tour of the school, year group photos and a dinner.

Registrations for the reunion close on December 15 and there had been good interest, Muir said.

Details are available on the school’s website.