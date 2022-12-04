Jones adds fifth Kepler Challenge to his resume

Daniel Jones, of Wellington, heading towards the Luxmore Hut on his way to winning the Kepler Challenge for the 5th consecutive time.

Wellington’s Daniel Jones has added a fifth Kepler Challenge title to his resume with New Zealand trail running champion Katie Morgan winning the women’s race.

The 32-year-old Jones, who has won both the Auckland and Queenstown marathons over the past month, was a comfortable winner of the men’s race in the 60km Fiordland mountain race, finishing nearly half an hour ahead of Sam McCutcheon, with David Haunschmidt third.

Morgan, who won the national trail title in Christchurch at the Crater Rim Ultra in October, claimed the women’s title ahead of Sophie Grant, with Jones’ partner Michelle Ashley, third.

“This race never gets any easier and I think that’s just how it’s supposed to be here,” Jones said.

Barry Harcourt Katie Morgan, of Fairlie, wins the woman Kepler Challenge at Te Anau on Saturday.

“The Kepler Challenge is something special and you know anyone that makes it around that 60km course, or even the Luxmore Grunt, has done a hard days’ work and should be proud of their accomplishment.”

Jones was pleased to add another title after a demanding end to his season.

“The game plan was to see how the legs and body felt because I’ve had a pretty big five weeks of racing so I started off pretty hard with Sam McCutcheon and we were neck and neck until the base of the hill.

Barry Harcourt Invercargill runner Brian Stout leads Kieran Philip, of Cromwell, over the highest regions of the Kepler Challenge on Saturday.

“I got to the top and he was only a minute off me. It was hard racing, which is how it should be. I gradually pulled away but you never know coming back from Iris Burn what the lead is … and I think that’s what makes this race so special, you just have to empty the tank and make sure that there’s no doubt that you’ve put in your best performance.”

Jones now has a chance to equal the record of six wins held by Russell Hurring and Ruby Muir.

“I didn’t actually know about the record until I saw a post on Facebook. I guess it’s right there, but you just have to take each race as it comes and show up. If you get those streaks that’s an added bonus.”

Morgan, who finished third in the rescheduled 2021 Kepler Challenge held in January, was pleased to take the win, breaking the six-hour mark in the process.

Barry Harcourt Irish runner Jennifer Elvin wins the Luxmore Grunt at Te Anau on Saturday.

“I’m feeling pretty tired but stoked to get first. I got under six hours, which was what I was aiming for so I couldn’t ask for anymore really,” she said.

“It wasn’t as warm as January which made it a really good day.”

Ireland’s Jennifer Elvin won the 27km Luxmore Grunt women’s race, finishing just under 2min ahead of Sarah Douglas, with Crystal Brindle third.

Elvin is enjoying a three-week holiday around New Zealand which had been planned around competing in Te Anau.

Defending champion Daniel Balchin won the men’s race in comfortable fashion, finishing just outside the record he set last year.

Barry Harcourt Daniel Balchin, of Alexandra, the race record holder, wins the Luxmore Grunt for the second year.

Results:

Kepler Challenge men: D Jones 4:43.15 1; S McCutcheon 5:10.49 2; D Haunschmidt 5:13.44 3.

Kepler Challenge women: K Morgan 5:59.26 1; S Grant 6:17.51 2; M Ashley 6:32.15 3.

Luxmore Grunt men: D Balchin 1:50.39 1; D Danesin 2:04.48 2; E Blumstein-Jones 2:05.42 3.

Luxmore Grunt women: J Elvin 2:16.12 1; S Douglas 2:17.38 2; C Brindle 2:23.04 3.