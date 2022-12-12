Liz Craig selected as Invercargill's Labour candidate for 2023

Liz Craig hopes to continue the Labour Party’s work on issues such as economic development and climate change.

Labour list MP Liz Craig has been selected as the Labour Party’s candidate for Invercargill in next year’s election.

Craig confirmed she would run for the seat in a statement released on Monday, saying her selection was “a huge privilege”.

The public health physician had been a Labour MP since 2017 and was currently a Parliamentary Private Secretary for Health and member of the Social Services and Community Select Committee.

“Invercargill is a fantastic place to live and work,” Craig said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Invercargill-based Labour List MP Liz Craig, left, pictured with Minister of Health Andrew Little and Ngā Kete Mātauranga Pounamu Charitable Trust chief executive Tracey Wright-Tawha during a meeting last month.

“Since Labour came into office in 2017, the Government has contributed significantly to its economic development and I’m committed to ensuring this continues into another term.

“This has included financial support for the Invercargill Inner City Redevelopment, the Stead St Stopbank Upgrade and Invercargill Airport’s Air Cargo and Terminal Development.

“Many local schools, churches and marae have also received funding for renovations and property upgrades, with the environment also benefiting from support for projects to increase native tree replanting, wetland restoration and predator control.”

Craig also listed Labour’s pandemic response, support for family budgets during the economic downturn and long-term issues such as climate change, housing and child poverty among Labour’s more national achievements.