Young handlers prove their mettle at the Winton A & P Show

Fernlea Lukie has helped Mila Rabbitte, 7, win the title of Child Donkey Handler in the Winton A&P Show.

Young donkey handler Mila Rabbitte has proven a natural champion at this year’s Winton A & P Show.

While Fernlea Lukie the donkey was a bit distracted by his friends, the 7-year-old managed to keep him on the straight and narrow to win the title of best Child Donkey Handler against two other under 16-year-olds.

Mila was a bit shy speaking about her success on Saturday but planned to spend her winnings on games at the show, and “maybe get some candyfloss”.

Her mother Jess Rabbitte said Mila did not have much practice handling Fernlea Lukie, who had not worn a saddle in at least a year, but had lots of practice with her pony.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Senior young handlers hold their cows for inspection.

READ MORE:

* Winton A&P Show to hold largest dairy section in South Island

* The Tasman therapy farm where alpacas, horses and minature donkeys work their magic

* Why I love going back to the dawn of agriculture every Saturday

* History and horses: Vera Hunt's dedication to Rongotea's past and future



“She was thrown in the deep end, but she’s got pretty natural horsemanship ... she’s pretty chill and she knows what she’s doing,” Rabbitte said.

The donkey belonged to her nana, donkey breeder Joan Rabbitte, so for Mila to enter the show with Fernlea Lukie was a very special way for her to support her nana, Rabbitte said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Senior young handlers winner Kimberley Simmons.

They had been fortunate with the weather and there was a great turnout, she said, to the Winton A & P Association’s 108th show at Winton Racecourse.

Other young handlers that won their sections were Kimberley Simmons in the Senior Young Handlers section, and Annika Buhre in the 10-and-Over section.

Alongside the shearing, equestrian competitions, and wood chopping, this year’s show featured the biggest dairy show in the South Island with 100 head of cattle, as well as the South Island Championships for three different breeds: Ayrshire, Milking Shorthorn and Jerseys.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Holstein friesian competitor Alister Hall.

Contractors also got a chance to show their skills in the Civil Contractors Southland Excavator Competition, while members of the public were able to test their own at the Southland Hire “Have a go on a Digger” ride.

Professional mountainbike rider and TikTok and YouTube star Levi Goodall also returned to the show this year for a freestyle bike show.