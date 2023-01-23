Shearer undergoes surgery after injury at competition

Brett Roberts shearing at Waimate in 2019. On Saturday, 24 hours after winning a national full wool title at Lumsden, he badly cut a hand in a final at Winton and is out of shearing for several weeks.

Mataura shearer Brett “Kornie” Roberts has undergone surgery on Monday after a lamb kick left him with slice tendons during a shearing competition on Saturday.

Before the incident, Roberts, 28, won the full wool title for a second time at the Northern Southland Community Shears at Lowther Downs, near Lumsden, on Friday.

On Saturday, he was well on the way to a weekend double in the New Zealand Crossbred Lambs Open final when a lamb kicked out, sending the machinery slicing into the tendons of the pinky on his left hand.

He was unable to finish the final which was won by Te Kuiti shearer Jack Fagan.

READ MORE:

* Rare shearing grades grand slam for Masterton shearer at Levin

* Southlander chasing more success on shearing competition circuit

* Southern blast clean up at shearing championships

* Covid-19 shatters South Island shearers' dreams



“I was having a good shear, too, until the accident happened,” Roberts said.

“Just had a kicker and a slight lack of concentration.

“Buried the comb into my pinky dropping into the long blow. Opened it up, and cut a tendon. A bit unlucky, but I’ll be back in no time - all going well.”

Roberts had surgery on Monday and is expected to be out of action for three weeks, missing the February 11 Otago Shears near Balclutha, where he had the distinction of winning in all four grades from junior to open during the years.

He hoped to be back competing at the Southern Shears a week later in Gore, followed by three North Island shows leading into the Golden Shears at Masterton between March 2-4, where he won the junior final in 2010 and the senior final in 2014.

Following that, the New Zealand Shears will be held at Te Kuiti after which two machine shearers to represent New Zealand at the 2023 Golden Shears World Shearing and Woolhandling Championships in Scotland scheduled for June will be named.