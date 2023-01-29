Edendale cranks up for crowd

Adele Sanderson, left, who is steering a 1925 Marshall traction engine, and her brother, Quinton Scandrett who is driving. They belong to the Southland Steam Engine club which is based at Brydone, near Edendale.

Edendale’s Crank Up show organiser says this year's event, in its 35th year, has been an excellent turnout of both exhibitors and spectators.

The event has become one of the country’s largest annual vintage machinery events.

Each January the Southland town of Edendale is transformed for one of New Zealand’s biggest annual vintage machinery events, held by Edendale Vintage Machinery Club.

The Crank Up site is filled with a mix of restored vintage machines, food and craft stalls, children's entertainment and vintage cars.

Event convenor Ken Bell said this year’s turnout for the event had been good “on all fronts”, with a “huge crowd” on Saturday, made up of spectators from throughout the country.

“A good turnout of the public coming to see the event ... But also an excellent turnout of all the exhibitors and the different brands of vehicles and that we’re featuring,” Bell said.

A lot of the vehicles and machinery on display were brought to Edendale by Southlanders, but Bell said “most parts of the South Island are represented here”, including a lot of vehicles from Canterbury.

“There's always something really obscure that none of us are expecting to turn up, and we’ve had a great turnout of trucks,” Bell said.

“There's also a bit of passion involved with displaying them, so it's great in that respect.”

National Party leader Christopher Luxon had planned to attend the event during his visit to Southland but heading back to Auckland to support those affected by the flooding.

Videographer Robyn Edie was there to snap some of those who went along:

Robyn Edie/Stuff Cchildren enjoy the tractor pull event.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Having a yarn amoung the International Harvester tractors are from left, Terry McBride, of Christchurch, Gordon Cowens, of Lowburn, and David Dench, of Colyton, Feilding. International Harvester celebrated 120 years at this year's Crank Up.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Compare Gerald Spain with Glenn Boutherway, of Woodlands, biking to power the shearing machine for Gary Tay, of Edendale, to shear the sheep.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Danielle Stewart, 9, and her brother Luke, 7, both of Mokoreta, near Wyndham, in their dad’s 1939 Chevrolet pickup truck, after being in the Chevrolet parade.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Jason Allen holding Paige Allen, 2, with Kade Allen, 10, all of Gore, checking out the Kenworth truck owned by Southern Transport.