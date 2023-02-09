Racing for awareness - Riverton Club Cup Day helping to raise support for ovarian cancer research.

Riverton Trotting Club annual club day on Sunday and invites everybody in the community to come along and have some fun.

Riverton Trotting Club is putting in the extra mile for Team Teal, a group of women drivers who are raising awareness for ovarian cancer research one win at a time.

Taking place on Sunday, Riverton is having their annual Club Cup Day at Ascot Park where there will be races from local favourites Neville Cleaver Fishing Aparima Trot and Bill Keast Memorial Trot.

Supported by Macca Lodge, who will also be racing in a heat, Southern ambassador for Team Teal Kirsten Green is set to race on Sunday.

With 17 wins under the team’s belt already, Green has quite a race day ahead of her. For every win she makes, Riverton Trotting Club will donate $100 to Team Teal’s cause.

READ MORE:

* Setarip syndicate brings up 50 years of rugby, racing, and beer

* Crucial things every woman needs to know about ovarian cancer

* Tomlinson drives winning double at Ascot Park



Team Teal is a campaign with Harness Racing New Zealand (HRNZ) aimed at raising awareness and funds for ovarian cancer.

Racing across six weeks in February and March, all funds raised by local clubs and Team Teal will go towards the Australian New Zealand Gynaecological Oncology Group.

Riverton is putting in their bit to help support the team. They are bringing in The Robin Dundee Club for on course fundraising. They will be auctioning off locally made scarves and snoods.

Southern Harness Racing promotions officer Lindsay Beer said “we are fully on board with helping to fundraise.”

Stuff Kirsten Green is an ambassador for Team Teal in Southland and will be competing in races this Sunday.

Riverton is also inviting on-course patrons to get behind the cause by offering betting vouchers on behalf of Team Teal, where the winnings will be spilt 50/50 between the patron and Team Teal.

“It’s really cool that some of the clubs get behind it and do something extra to help with the campaign, raising money and awareness,” HRNZ communications and marketing coordinating Courtney Buchanan said.

Riverton’s Club Cup Day is set to be a banger. With opportunities to get involved and spend money, there will be prezzy cards and betting vouchers up for grabs.

Beer said they have had tremendous support from locals, and they are looking forward to a good day out.

The meeting is set to start at 12pm and admission is free.