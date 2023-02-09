Five people hospitalised at Bluff Hill Climb motorcycle event

Garry Jamieson of Lumsden racing on his 1985 Ducati SS 904 at the Burt Munro NZ Hill Climb Champs, Bluff.

Five people were taken to Southland Hospital, including one in a critical condition, after motorcyclists at the Burt Munro Challenge Bluff Hill Climb crashed into spectators in two separate incidents.

Hato Hone St John said they were called to several incidents on Flagstaff Road on Thursday.

“We had one ambulance and crew already present at the event which provided event medical cover. In response to several incidents, further support was provided to transport five patients to Southland Hospital – one in critical condition, three in serious condition, and one in moderate condition.”

Several other patients in minor condition were also assessed and treated at the scene. Worksafe has been alerted.

Challenge organising committee chairman Craig Hyde said he understood that the first crash happened on the second corner when a rider came off and went into the crowd.

Racing continued after the crash, reported at 11.15am, in conditions made greasy by intermittent rain, but a second crash in the afternoon also involved spectators.

“When the second one happened all the public on the hill were pulled off and the racing continued,’’ Hyde said. It is unknown if any riders are among the injured.

The event was run through Motorcycling NZ and all the safety permit requirements had been met. It was such a big event that stewards were flown in to augment the local personnel.

“But this isn’t good and an answer needs to be looked at,’’ Hyde said.

This was the sixteenth year the event had been held, and the first one to have had problems.

“To have had a couple in one year, you definitely need to look at something,’’ Hyde said.

The organisers would debrief and report back to Worksafe, the police and Southland Hospital “because it puts a big load on them as well”, and also go to the people involved.

“It may come down to having no public on the hill next year,’’ Hyde said.