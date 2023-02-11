Grebe flood survivor gains fresh perspective from locals

Jim Peacock, looking down the scene of his 1984 ordeal when the Grebe Valley suffered a massive short-lived flood turned the valley into a short-lived lake. Having swum through the trees at the bottom, and climbed to the road, he faced a long, difficult trek to Borland Lodge.

Jim Peacock now has the “great release’’ of a coherent overview of his 1984 ordeal in a flash-flooded Grebe valley.

At the time it was all vividly close-up and disorienting when the valley where he’d been camping briefly turned into a lake.

He’d been gasping for air, swimming through trees, clasping branches, bush and scrub to reach a steep bank, scale it, and begin a long, pained trek to arrive at the Borland Lodge in a state of shock and utter exhaustion having waded at times waist-deep in mud.

It was easily amongst the most dramatic survival stories of the notorious 1984 floods that swept the deep south. This week the American outdoorsman returned to look down on the valley below.

And fittingly, it was the family of the late Jim Smith, a southerner who had encouraged him to visit to the valley in the first place, who were ready to provide him with many answers.

They filled in a raft of missing details to help him better understand the circumstances of his survival.

Jim Smith had first met the tourist days before the ‘84 flood, when the two strangers started chatting while ferrying from Stewart Island to the mainland.

Peacock had mentioned he wanted to spend time somewhere less crowded and touristy than the main Fiordland tracks.

And Smith knew the very place. The Grebe, though well off the beaten track, was a place his family had long camped. Peacock liked the sound of it, and was camping by the river when the deluge hit.

Supplied Before the flood: The last photo taken from Jim Peacock's camera of his campsite in the Grebe Valley, before a massive flash flood, January 27, 1984.

Revisiting the area this week, he was able to look down from just about the high-up dirt road spot he had managed reach. Many memories revived, not only about the pain, fear and exhaustion, but also the mind games.

One flashback came along the road to the lodge – a spot where he remembered looking ahead at the heartbreaking sight of the road completely washed out further ahead.

But he’d kept going anyway.

“I kept telling myself ‘don’t deal with anything until it’s right in front of you’ ’’.

At the washout the found, mercifully, that the main road turned to the right. It was a side road that was blocked.

The real revelations this week, however, happened after his visit to valley.

The Southland Times had run a story in January about his planned return, after which Jim Smith’s widow Penelope, made contact.

She, son Drew, and Jim’s brother Don – whom Peacock had also met in 1984 – hosted him for dinner in Manapouri.

“Jim and his family had been going (to the valley) for 50-plus years – it was a family campsite to them’’

Drawing on deep knowledge of the area they assembled his fragmented memories into a coherent whole, backed up by photos and videos of his abandoned campsite down by the river, even Google maps.

Peacock outlined to them the route he’d taken up to the road. They explained to him that he hadn’t.

“I said I went up that steep bit. (Drew) said no way you could have. What you did was you veered off this way – the only option you had.’’

As they talked him through it, memory and context converged when he recognised a little meadow he’d swum across after making it past the trees.

The feeling, he said, was “un-frickin’-believable ... it connected all these dots, filled in all the holes. I realised this was exactly what happened.’’

He is deeply grateful for the new knowledge.

“It was better than me going down into the valley and wandering around.’’

Glenn Minshall/Stuff Jim Peacock in 1984.

Peacock is now continuing a holiday in New Zealand and already thinking about making another return.

And he departs with an extra nugget of newfound information. The late Jim Smith had remembered, correctly, what his original plans had been and the spot he’d been minded to go in search of some Fiordland solitude.

”He’d said, in hindsight, that I’d have been in worse shape if I had gone there.’’