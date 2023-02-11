Slow half year for South Port, outlook still positive

South Port chairman Rex Chapman says supply chain challenges and congestion at Tauranga and Auckland were also having an effect on South Port and other ports.

A slow start to the first half of the financial year has been reported for South Port, but under the circumstances is satisfactory, chairman Rex Chapman says.

“We take a longer term view; we’ve almost completed channel deepening which will give extra operating draft that will provide enduring opportunities for the port with increased cargo and the potential for large ships.

“In the short term for the first half of the year we are only modestly back on last year. Overall it’s a good result under the circumstances.”

South Port’s net profit for the first six months to the year ending December 31, was $5.2 million ($5.9m in 2022). Earnings per share were 19.6 cents (22.4 cps in 2022).

READ MORE:

* South Port profit rises to $10.7 million

* South Port seeks approval to deepen channel

* South Port reports after tax profit of $6.1m for first half of year



Operating revenue earned for the half-year stood at $24.94 million ($23.34m for the same period last year).

The directors have declared an interim dividend of 7.50 cents per share payable on March 7.

Predicted earnings for the 2023 financial year were in the range of $11.10m to $11.60m ($12.8m in 2022).

If the year-end profit was within this range, the directors expected the full-year dividend to be consistent with that paid in the 2022 financial year.

Total cargo moved through the port for the half year was at 1,732,000 tonnes compared to 1,745,000 tonnes for the same period last year.

John Hawkins/Stuff Logs being stacked at South Port in Bluff ready for export. [File photo]

Logs were down 16,000 tonnes, fuel 20,000, and fertiliser 44,000 while increases were registered in stock food (increased 28,000), alumina (+24,000), and woodchips (+35,000).

“I think the log trade from China can bounce back quite quickly. There are already signs that this is happening,” Chapman said.

The downturn in fertiliser was expected to continue for the rest of the year due to depressed sheep and beef prices.

The war in Ukraine, the rate of economic recovery in China and the threat of a global recession were all impacting marketplaces which had flow-on impact on commodity prices, he said.

Increased financing costs, rising interest rates and additional debt on the balance sheet were also impacting.

“There are always challenges in any period of a business, but there are certain things we have no control over.

“We have a treasury policy that half our debt is on a fixed rate, so we have some insulation.”

John Hawkins Dredging work in the channel entrance to Bluff harbour.

Chapman said supply chain challenges and congestion at Tauranga and Auckland were also having an effect on South Port and other ports.

South Port chief executive Nigel Gear said international container supply chains continued to be significantly disrupted and would continue, especially at the larger container ports.

“Containerised cargo decreased 13% to 18,000 TEU (unit of cargo) compared to 20,800 TEU in 2022,” he said.

“The main decreases were imported products for the manufacturing and farming sectors.”

Container vessels transiting the port were the same as last year at 17 calls.

Other information in the half year report:

- There has been a steady build-up of cargo in cold and dry stores.

- The port is working through contractual requirements for the Kia Whakaū harbour entrance channel project and expects work to begin in the second quarter of 2023.

– The tug Te Matua is back in service after being dry-docked for a five-year survey. Extensive training of pilots and tugmasters hs been undertaken on the new tug Rakiwa.

- South Port has provided port and shipping responses to Meridian Energy and Woodside Energy for the development stage of the proposed Southern Green Hydrogen project .

- The port is awaiting a decision from the New Zealand Aluminium Smelter (NZAS) and electricity generators over a potential supply contract allowing the smelter to continue operating after December 31, 2024.