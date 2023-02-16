Cyclone Gabrielle: Southland gears up to help

Photos of devastation in Hawke's Bay taken by Kelvin and Cam Taylor as they assisted helicopter rescue crews save people from roofs.

Southlanders are rallying to help people in the North Island as the extent of the devastation to homes, farms and businesses from Cyclone Gabrielle becomes clearer.

The response to the damage from the cyclone, which has claimed the lives of at least five people, was called “the largest emergency housing project that the country will have ever had to undertake”, by Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods.

Two Emergency Management Southland staff are in Auckland and Northland, and Environment Southland has provided a staff member who has also been deployed to Auckland.

Gore district mayor Ben Bell said he had been contacted by EMS about sending council staff to the North Island.

Supplied Trapped residents at Whirinaki and North Shore Rd near Napier were finally able to evacuate on Thursday.

There was an urgent requirement for more staff in the most affected areas to assist in the response, especially for controllers and response managers as well as other function roles.

Bell said he had also been in touch with the mayors he knew that he had been able to contact in affected areas, and had offered them support.

Southland Federated Farmers president Chris Dillon had been in national meetings about the response, and had also met with the Rural Support Trust online.

Those meetings would continue in the days ahead.

“Logistically we can’t do anything at the moment because we can’t get equipment or people in there from down here, but we will be able to in time,’’ he said.

He was aware that some farmers had offered to donate baleage, but getting it into the area would be difficult, he said.

“We can’t even talk to the ones that are worst affected, but we know that there are a lot of farmers that have lost everything, their homes and their businesses. We’ll be looking at donations of fencing equipment and then getting people in there that know what they’re doing to be able to help.’’

Chris Skelton/Stuff Severe flooding damage can be seen in Hawke's Bay on Thursday after Cyclone Gabrielle swept through.

Federated Farmers has launched an appeal for donations and a link for volunteers to register to assist with the recovery was on the organisation’s website.

Southland Rural Support Trust chairwoman Cathie Cotter said the region had experienced heavy flooding in 2020 when a state of emergency was declared in Gore, Mataura and Milford Sound.

They could relate to what people in the north were experiencing.

“We had a regional meeting yesterday, and we’re offering whatever support they could use.

“If we’re needed, we will help. We’re happy to head north but trying to get vehicles north could be difficult.

“The hardest thing is we can’t do anything until the floodwaters recede, to find what crops and stock have gone.”

Ricky Wilson/ Stuff Kids in Wairoa, Hawke's Bay, helping with the cleanup on Thursday after Cyclone Gabrielle.

In the 2020 Southland floods, Cotter said they used satellite maps to overlay the flood affected areas, each farmer impacted was then contacted and categorised, green, orange or red in terms of the level of their need.

“We could then case manage them. They lost baleage, especially fences. We had to get help from fencers in the North Island who came down. It’s important to be able to keep stock on a property.”

Cotter said people would be needing food and clothes.

Stuff has also launched a campaign to raise $1 million for the Red Cross and Mayoral Relief Funds in areas where a state of emergency has been declared.

Southland Times readers can donate by going on the Stuff website at www.stuff.co.nz or at givealittle.co.nz/cause/cyclone-gabrielle-community-support.