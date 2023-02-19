Search on for singers in Southland

If singing is something that satisfies your soul, and vocal cords, the Foveaux Harmony Chorus might be looking for you.

The chorus, which has been running for 25 years, is looking for new members.

Chorus musical director Sarah Rae, who is a founding member, said there were currently 23 members in the group, but they were on the hunt for more.

The group was low on lead and bass vocalists.

Age was no barrier. At the moment members are aged from their mid-20s to 70s but in the past teenagers had been involved. The mature members of the group loved having young ones involved, Rae said.

​The chorus is for women who love to sing four-part harmony without accompaniment. They are part of the worldwide organisation Sweet Adelines.

The repertoire varies from traditional barbershop to more modern music and the group love to be out in the community entertaining and sharing the joy that comes from singing together.

Rae said it was a group that encourages vocal advancement while celebrating the principles of whanaungatanga.

“The chorus promotes inclusion, diversity and personal development.

“As well as the strong bonds and friendships that come out of being in such a group the chorus also has opportunities for people to develop their leadership skills through being on various committees, leading warmups, etc,” Rae said.

Foveaux Harmony performs at Regional Sweet Adelines competitions throughout New Zealand and in a variety of local shows and events.

The chorus will be performing in the Esk-plore Street Fest being held in Esk St on February 25.

Future engagements also included the Hospice Southland Variety Show as well as their annual show in August and Last Night of the Proms in October.

The chorus, in partnership with the ILT, also run a scholarship for young women to support their musical development.

The group will host a new members night on March 2 at 7pm.

The evening will consist of exercises to warm up the body and voice, fun musical games and tags.

The chorus will also perform a couple of songs and then the whole group will learn part of a new song together, Rae said.

“This is a great opportunity to work with us and see where we all start and what we do so as to get to the end product.”

Those wanting to know more information could email amfyffe@yahoo.co.nz.

​Rehearsals for the group are held each Thursday between 7pm and 9.30pm at UFS Hall on Tay St.