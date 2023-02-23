Henry the tuatara is on the move

Henry the tuatara and his friends will be moving to a secure and safe place next week as geotechnical work begins on the Museum.

Work will begin on March 2 as part of the council’s plan to upgrade and rebuild the museum which closed in 2018.

Project 1225 is what councillors have dubbed the rebuild to remind them of their fast approaching target of getting the museum back up and running by December 2025.

The geotechnical work being done is progress in the project plan as it will give important information needed for the foundation and building design as they move forward.

Council group manager leisure and recreation, Steve Gibling, said the noise and vibrations caused by geotechnical work had the potential to impact on the tuatara’s wellbeing and environment.

“Work is about to commence on the museum site where our toanga tuatara are housed, so it’s important that we protect them and move them to a new temporary home while this work is under way.”

This means that Henry and his much loved friends will not be on public display for a few months while this work happens.

“Excellent care for the tuatara will continue as it always has, and they will be housed in a safe and secure location,” Gibling said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Invercargill Museum and Art gallery has been shut since 2018 and geotechnical work is beginning next week in preparations to start demolishing and rebuilding the beloved community centre.

Henry, Mildred and Lucy are part of the few only remaining tuatara that the museum takes care of after only renewing their permit to care for 20 tuataras in 2019.

Councillor Nigel Skelt has been in charge of the plans to demolish and rebuild the community favourite museum and said they are a well-loved part of the community and have an important connection to the museum.

“Henry will be missed while he’s taking some time out of the public eye,” Skelt said.

“We will share regular updates on how he’s going and encourage the community to pop down and say ka kite this week.”

Normal welfare checks will continue to make sure they are healthy and local iwi has been consulted in the moving of Henry and his friends.

A karakia will be held on February 28 when the tuatara will be moved.

Henry has been spotted in the front burrow of his enclosure for the past few weeks, round the north side of the museum building.

So get down quick, and you might be able to spot his last public appearance. At least for a little while anyway.