Southland road toll spike: six deaths in two months highlights dangerous behaviours

Last year, Southland’s road toll reached 14 – the highest in any of the past five years, according to Ministry of Transport data. Only two months into 2023 and the tally is already halfway towards last year’s figure.

Six deaths. Six funerals. Six families bearing a devastating loss.

In Southland alone, there has been six deaths in road crashes since January 1 – two months – a rise from only one during the same timeframe last year.

Others have been seriously injured and will spend a good deal of time recovering.

Southern district road policing manager Inspector James Ure said any road death was an absolute tragedy.

“It’s devastating, to their families and the communities they come from.”

But he confirmed there had been a spike in fatal crashes.

The crashes involved people from a range of age groups. Of the six people to die this year, one was aged 15–19 years, one 20–24 years, two were 25–39 years and two were over 60 years. One was female and five were male.

Five of the deaths were in 100kmh areas. One was in a 80kmh area.

Three were drivers, three were passengers.

Last week was a deadly week for the region.

One person died after a single-vehicle crash on Otapiri Gorge Rd about 3pm on Monday, February 20.

The next day a person died after a crash on Nightcaps-Opio Rd, near Opio, at 3pm.

Then on Saturday, a person died following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 6 near Lochiel after emergency services were notified about 12.20am.

Investigations into the causes of the crashes are ongoing.

No charges have been laid in relation to any of the crashes but were under consideration as investigations continued, Ure said.

“In some cases where it was a single car and driver who has died, then these matters will be referred to the coroner.”

Ure said police were noticing the same similar driver behaviours contributing to crashes.

Speeding, failing to wear a seatbelt – causing more serious or fatal injuries, driving while impaired by drugs or alcohol and driver inattention were the four main issues police remain concerned about.

“[It] appears distraction or inattention is causing drivers to fail to stop at intersections particularly on the open road in rural parts of Southland.”

While police weren’t noticing more people breaking these rules than normal, the “outcomes [death] were more pronounced recently”, Ure said.

“The difference between a good decision and a bad decision could be a life.

“The seatbelt is one of the important tools to save you in a crash.”

Nationally, there were 56 deaths on the roads in January (23) and February (33).

Fatal crashes in Southland in 2023 include:

*A person died following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 6 near Lochiel about 12.20am on Saturday, February 25.

*A person died after a crash on Nightcaps-Opio Rd, near Opio, at 3pm on February 21.

*A person died after a single-vehicle crash on Otapiri Gorge Rd about 3pm on February 20.

*A person died following a two-vehicle crash on Main Street, Mataura, On February 11. The incident occurred near the intersection with Cardigan Bay Rd about 3.30am.

*The next day on February 12, police were called to the scene of a crash in North Makarewa Grove Bush Rd, near the intersection with Tussock Creek Rd, about 1am. The sole occupant of the car died at the scene.

*On January 22, a person died, two others were seriously injured and another moderately injured following a crash on Dipton-Winton Highway in Centre Bush about 11.40pm on a Sunday.