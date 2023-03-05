Call for those wanting to join Invercargill Youth Choir

Southland Girls’ High School head of music Peter de Blois, left, with year 11 students Alexa Mair and Abigail Hillman, both 15. de Blois is trying to revive the Invercargill Youth Choir.

For the first time in two decades, the call is on to create a youth choir in Invercargill.

Head of Music at Southland Girls’ High School and former Assistant Musical Director of the NZ Youth Choir Peter de Blois has taken on the task as being the musical director.

de Blois had been thinking about starting the choir for two years and held the first rehearsal on Wednesday.

Choir members would sing a range of music styles, from classical to pop and jazz. “All sorts, really.”

The Invercargill Youth Choir would be aimed at 15 to 23-year-olds and would give young people and students a choir to be a part of once they’d finished school.

While there were school choirs, and many main centres had youth choirs, there had been a push by the New Zealand Choral Federation to start young choirs in areas that there wasn’t one.

“There hasn’t been a youth choir in Invercargill for around 20 years so this is an exciting opportunity,” de Blois said.

A choir is set to have weekly rehearsals on Wednesday between 7–9pm.

Those who would like to join can email de Blois at peterdeblois@gmail.com to register interest.