Southland high schooler fiercely defends national title

Southland teen Alex Crosbie is the reigning champ of the New Zealand Formula Ford Championship

Local motor sport star, Alex Crosbie, was crossing finish lines left, right and centre in the North Island. Now he’s heading back down south to defend his New Zealand Formula Ford Championship title.

Crosbie, a Year 12 at Southland High School, made a fast start to defending his national title during the last month as he dominated two rounds in Waikato and Taupo with a 99 point lead.

In the opening rounds of the competition over Waitangi Weekend, Crosbie had some competition in the form of Aucklander Dylan Grant who kept him on his toes as they raced at Hampton Downs Motorsport Park.

Heading to Taupo the following weekend for the second round of racing, Crosbie commanded the track to win five out of five races that weekend.

“Taking all five wins at Taupo was a big surprise,” Crosbie said.

He explained in the last race at Hampton Downs he got into a collision with another car that put him down to 13th.

He was pretty gutted about that but managed to make it up through his wins in Taupo.

“I learnt a bit on the first day. I was behind Sebastian (Manson) while he used his tyres, then I pounced and drove away. I picked that up and knew what to do,” he said.

“Taupo is a tough track, but it’s not bad to learn.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Cosbie’s passion for racing comes from his family and he started karting when he was just seven years old. Here he is pictured with mum Rachael Beck. (File photo)

He is heading down south now to finish the 2022/23 New Zealand Formula Ford Championship. Crosbie will be racing on home turf at Teretonga Park on March 18 and 19.

From there he will head to Christchurch for the final round in the championship.

His goal for the upcoming rounds is to win. Or at least stay in front of everyone, points wise, to retain his championship title.

That is the main goal, he said.

Rachael Beck Crosbie pictured at the Ferrari Driver Academy in Kuala Lumpur he attended last year. (File photo)

With sponsors like Rodin Cars and Motorsport Solutions NZ Ltd, Crosbie is in good hands for his upcoming races.

This weekend, Crosbie and his family are heading to Timaru for the fourth round of the South Island F1600 Championship at Levels Raceway, in between Formula Ford rounds.

Race car driving is not new to Crosbie, his love for the sport stems from a family passion.

Crosbie has been racing since he was seven and starting with karting before going into car racing at 13.

He also had the opportunity to be a part of the Ferrari Driver Academy in Kuala Lumpur last year.

Southlanders will be able to watch Crosbie race in both the South Island F1600 and the New Zealand Formula Ford Championship in the coming weekends.

The New Zealand Formula Ford Championship is one f the country’s long-standing motorsport championship. It is widely regarded as a stepping stone for aspiring young drivers at the beginning of their racing career.