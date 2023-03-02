Country returning to town for 103rd Southland A & P Show

The 103rd Southland A&P Show is on this weekend; getting excited are, from left, Greer Hazlett, 4, with Sky the dog, 3, Charlie Hazlett, 7, of Hokonui, with her pet Southdown breed sheep EllaVetta, also 3.

It’s time to dust off the gumboots and cowboy hats.

After two years of cancellations because of Covid-19, the Southland A & P Show is back for 2023.

The show will be held this weekend and has been extended this year to include a Friday Night Market at Donovan Park.

The association will host the night market from 5.30pm to 8.30pm, and all proceeds will be going to Southland's Ronald McDonald House Family Room.

READ MORE:

* Major events cancelled because of new level 2 restrictions

* Cattle exhibitors gather for reunion luncheon

* Ronald McDonald House provides support to Riverton family



Then on Saturday the action of the farm will return to the park for the 103rd show.

With almost 10,000 people traversing the association's last show in 2020, the committee has been working hard behind the scenes to bring together a show that promises to be the best one yet, Southland A & P Association president Paula Bell said.

“This year’s theme is Celebrate Southland, to bring everyone together after a couple of really tough years and recognise the fantastic community we have here in the south.”

Supplied Matt Chisholm will be a part of the 103rd Southland A and P Show.

This year, television personality Matt Chisholm will headline the show.

Woodchopping, animal judging, horse riding events, children’s entertainment, a competition to find Southland’s Strongest Person, trade sections and a petting zoo will all be a part of the day.

Gates open on show day at 9am. Tickets are $10 for adults and children under 16 are free.

Entry to the night market is a gold coin donation.