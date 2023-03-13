Super trucks return to Teretonga Park for Southern Thunder

NZ Super Truck action at Teretonga Park in Invercargill in 2022.

Teretonga Park will see super trucks battle it out in the third round of the NAPA Auto Parts New Zealand Super Trucks this weekend.

The Southern Thunder race meeting in Invercargill is part of the national series, which is currently being led by Upper Hutt champion Alex Little.

Racing a Freightliner 3 Series, Alex Little was the youngest driver to have won the Super Truck title, which he claimed in 2022.

Alex Little is on his way to win this year’s event but is up against some tough competition.

One of those he will need to beat is Timaru-based Brent ‘Bones’ Collins who is fast in everything he drives.

Collins is third in the competition.

“It’s just been really good and very competitive,” he said.

It was the first year he had run the track after being asked by Malcolm Little, who was the owner of NZ Coach Services and Alex Little’s dad, to help out.

“He wanted to occupy more on getting the trucks going a bit quicker and sit on the sidelines instead of driving himself,” Collins said.

Super truck racing was not something the blackcurrant farmer thought he’d be doing but after the call from Malcolm Little, he couldn’t pass on the opportunity.

“I definitely wasn’t letting the opportunity go by.”

When asked what the main difference was when racing super trucks, Collins said the big one was that driver was seated higher off the ground.

“As I say with vehicles up to 3000 horsepower, she’s a bit of a challenge but definitely good fun.”

Stuff Winton's Garry Price smoking the competition in his race truck during a New Zealand Super Truck Championship race at Teretonga Park in 2018. (File photo)

Collins said he felt a lot more movement even though there was nothing to worry about as the trucks had good suspension, brakes and sway bars.

Collins said most of the trucks were handmade in New Zealand and would be exhibiting up to 20,000 horsepower.

With Alex Little as a teammate and competitor, Collins was working on beating him.

The weekend will also feature races from the New Zealand Formula Ford Championship and South Island F1600 Championship, both led by young racing star Alex Crosbie.

The event would be sponsored by Kings House Removals.

Tickets will be available in Invercargill and Gore.