More than 3000 take on More FM's Surf to City in Southland

Participants cross the More FM Surf to City finish line at Invercargill’s Queens Park.

Southland’s largest community participation event saw 3500 people strolling, running, rolling, dancing and bouncing their way from Oreti Beach to a festival finish at Invercargill’s Queens Park on Sunday.

It was a successful return to the event’s traditional format after Covid-restrictions led to a ‘virtual’ event in 2022.

Active Southland chief executive Vanessa Hughey said events like Surf to City added to the vibrancy and connection of the Invercargill and wider Murihiku community.

“There’s a real sense of accomplishment crossing that finish line, you can see it in people’s faces,” she said.

“It takes a lot of work across our organisation and a lot of support from our sponsors and funders to make this event happen, but it’s worth it when you see all the families, social groups and workplaces taking part and then enjoying each other’s company at the finish line.”

This year’s event included the More FM 12km, ILT Foundation 6km and Rothbury Insurance

3km categories, along with a new 2km adaptive category supported by Inclusive Activity Murihiku (iAM).

Supplied/Stuff Frank Baxter, 93, completed the 12km category from Oreti Beach to Queens Park during the More FM Surf to City.

Amongst those taking part was 93-year-old Frank Baxter, of Invercargill, who has completed the event “three or four times”.

Frank turns 94 in May and was looking forward to riding his bike, which he purchased a few years ago from the recycling centre at the Invercargill Transfer Station for $30, all the way from Oreti Beach to Queens Park.

“I ride my bike a lot, I use it to pick up my groceries. I’ve still got my driving licence but I prefer to ride my bike.”

Samantha Weily, from the Winton Volunteer Fire Brigade, was one of several Southland firefighters braving the warm conditions to run or walk the event in full firefighting kit as part of the build up to the Sky Tower Climb and fundraising for Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand appeal.

Supplied/Stuff Winton Volunteer Fire Brigade member Samantha Weily was relieved to complete the More FM Surf to City after running the 6km category in full firefighting kit.

“That was hard. It was very hot in there,” she said.

“I ran for four kilometres and then stopped for a wee bit, but then I was like ‘I’ve got to go’ and I ran the last two kilometres.”

Fundraising was going well, she said.

“It’s a real team effort, and there’s a lot of training going in.”