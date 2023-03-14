Southern fishermen get their gear off for fundraiser

Fisherman Pete Reece has published a nude fishermen calendar to fundraise money to help repair the Bluff scout jetty.

Bluff, Riverton and Stewart Island fishermen have stripped off for a good cause to help raise funds to repair the Bluff scout jetty in the port town.

Pete Reece is the brains behind the project, pulling together a ‘Southern fishermen bare all’ calendar.

Reece, who is Mr July in the calendar, said he had always made calendars, but they usually featured local boats, not bare bums.

In the past, a naked fishermen calendar had been made to raise funds for the Bluff swimming pool, which was a success, Reece said.

For this project, Reece spend two days on the phone ringing fishermen fleets in Bluff, Riverton and Stewart Island to try and get people to strip down and take part.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Fisherman Pete Reece, aka Mr July, has published a nude calendar to fundraise money to help repair the Bluff scout jetty.

Some fishermen were concerned “they were a bit too hairy’’, Reece said.

Once he was able to secure the participants, they supplied their photos.

Reece said the majority of people who grew up in Bluff spent time in the water, swimming and sailing, and helping raise funds for the jetty, which needed boards lifted and replaced, was a no brainer.

He hoped the calendar would also inspire and entice more people to the join the Te Ara O Kiwa Sea Scout Group, both cadets and mentors.

He believed it was important to promote young people getting off electronic devices and into the outdoors.

This year, for those who don’t want a calendar of semi-nude men, one has been created of local boats that is also for sale.

The calenders, which runs from February this year until January next year, are $30 each and are available from shops in Bluff and in Invercargill at Amazon, Vital Signs, Hunting and Fishing, Ave A Cut and Altered.