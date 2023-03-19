Roadshow to show Southlanders what to do if the Alpine Fault goes

Professor Liam Wotherspoon at the 2021 AF8 Roadshow in Greymouth. The show aims to bing awareness to communities so they can be better prepared when a major event strikes.

The biennially ‘AF8 Roadshow: The Science Beneath Our Feet’ is coming back to Southland next week to give residents a reminder on how to stay prepared if an earthquake strikes.

The Alpine Fault Magnitude 8 Roadshow will be in Southland on March 20 – 22 and is sponsored by Toka Tū Ake EQC.

This is the third time it will tour the South Island. This year University of Otago associate professor Caroline Orchiston, who will be AF8’s science lead, and Dr Jack Williams will be part of the show.

They will be visiting Winton, Te Anua and Tuatapere to have conversations with locals around what measures to take if the Alpine Fault goes off, and how to identify resources and create a plan.

AF8 programme manager, Alice Lake-Hammond, said it was a chance to increase preparedness in locals for the next time the fault line goes.

“By sharing the science with communities in a context that is relevant to them, we can support informed decision-making at a local level,” Lake-Hammond said.

Orchiston said the next major Alpine Fault line event would likely happen in our lifetime so now was the time to get prepared.

“We can't predict when earthquakes will occur, but scientific research has shown that the Alpine Fault has a history of generating regular, large earthquakes,” Orchiston said.

The tour will include 22 talks and 11 school sessions around the South Island, two of which will be hosted by Emergency Management Southland.

Three public events will be open to Southland residents.

Events held in Southland will start in Fiordland with a public event at the Fiordland Community Events Centre, then a school visit to Central Southland College, a public event at the Winton Memorial Hall and the final school event at Waiau Area School.

A public event will also be held at the Waiau Town and Country Club.