Riverton Heritage Harvest Festival returns after three years

Rike Raines, left, and her daughter Talia Raines, 14, of Riverton, pick quince for the festival. The Raines family are nearly self-sufficient, growing much of their produce including nuts, fruit, vegetables and eggs.

Organisers are delighted that after a three-year absence due to Covid-19, the 14th Riverton Heritage Harvest Festival will go ahead this weekend.

“It’s a celebration of what we grow in Southland, with two days of kids activities, games,” chief organiser Holly Guyton said.

“We’ve got 26 different workshops with people coming from around the South Island, covering topics on cooking, preserving and food growing.”

She said Covid-19 and the recent Cyclone Gabrielle had made many people realise how important local food was. Due to market supply proving unreliable, they were choosing more often to grow their own fruit and vegetables.

“With the workshops we have they will learn those skills. A lot of the tutors learnt from their parents and grandparents, although it’s amazing how many people in Southland have skills like beekeeping and preserving.”

A range of competitions will be held for children and adults entering their produce for best vegetables, best harvest basket as well as other categories. An overall prize will go to what judges consider the champion of the harvest.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Rike Raines, Talia Raines, and Robyn Guyton, also of Riverton, gather some of the produce they will take to the harvest festival.

Guyton expected plenty of large onions would be entered.

“We’ve heard there have been some enormous onions grown, and plenty of apples. With a long hot summer, it has been an amazing fruit harvest, the trees are covered in apples and pears.”

Rike Raines, of Riverton, said her family grew their own vegetables and had an orchard. She was delighted the festival was back.

“It’s a chance to showcase what we’ve got, get together with like-minded people and enjoy our wonderful community. We always take apples to press for apple juice.”

Among those giving workshops would be fermenting expert Evita Shen, herbalist Stephen Parker, and permaculture and orchard design specialist Jason Ross.

A farmer’s market, a pot-luck feast and live entertainment would be part of the festival, which was run by the Riverton Environment Society, with help from volunteers and sponsors. Guyton said the festival usually drew between 1000 and 2000 people each day.