Tragic events in the North Island a 'wake-up call'

Nicol Horrell is the chairman of Environment Southland

With the days drawing in and a return to more regular rainfall, Southland has a definite autumn feel about it.

This week’s rain provides a reasonable level of confidence that summer water restrictions are over. (My wife Anne often calls me “Jim Hickey” in response to my somewhat obsessive interest in predicting the weather.)

In my defence, I think having an occupation where the weather rules your life, is ample justification.

The devastating and tragic weather events of recent months in the North Island have given the rest of New Zealand a wake-up call that will drive considerable investment in the years ahead.

Dealing with the lessons learnt, brings words we hear all the time into focus, like mitigation, adaptation, resilience and managed retreat.

Clearly, these actions all need to be woven into long-term master plans on a catchment basis that provide protection for people, housing and infrastructure.

It is a timely reminder to Southland farmers, having seen the devastation caused by forestry slash in the North Island, that baleage stored on the wrong side of the flood banks can cause similar damage in a flood event and is illegal.

The Regional Council sector has been working hard to establish a long-term commitment from central Government to, hopefully, co-fund flood resilience projects.

We are looking forward to receiving LiDAR data for Southland later this year. In the longer term, the information will be useful for a variety of purposes.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Slash along the washed out Redclyffe Bridge over the Tutaekuri River at Waiohiki after Cyclone Gabrielle.

This includes locating gravel build-up in rivers, identifying land unsuitable for future housing developments and indicating where wetlands could be established to improve water quality.

We have spent the past 100 years straightening rivers and developing drainage systems to get rid of water faster and building flood protection schemes to protect our homes, towns, livelihoods and critical infrastructure, which since the late 1980s, have worked remarkably well in Southland.

In some cases, this has had the unintended consequence of contributing to sediment into our estuaries during weather events.

With predictions of drier summers and autumns and wetter winters and springs on average in the future, we need to be looking at ways of slowing the water down and strategically diverting water during high flows.

This could provide multiple benefits from the creation of wetlands, to resilience-based water storage and sediment capture.

We cannot only build higher flood banks to future-proof the region, a large part of the solution will involve a whole catchment approach to river management.

This week we completed our emergency works on the true left bank of the Mataura River at Mataura.

Last year, a geophysical report found no obvious structural damage to the Mataura stop banks due to the 2020 flood, but river engineers did raise concerns about a 600 m section along the township, which was at risk of erosion.

Works began in mid-January with some 27,000 tonnes of rock being used to protect the stop bank.

Supplied/Stuff Stakeholders being shown strengthening work of the Mataura River stop bank in January.

Environment Southland has been working on a strategic gravel management policy.

Gravel build-up is an ongoing issue and developing a management policy that is supported by Waka Kotahi, KiwiRail, DOC, iwi, Fish & Game and local councils would result in benefits for all parties.

We are developing a global gravel consent application for minor gravel works (e.g. beach skimming, mitigating river bank erosion and significant sediment loss), including managing gravel build-up under bridges.

This type of consent would provide Environment Southland with a broader ability to manage the impacts of gravel more effectively.

Larger projects would still go through the normal consent process.

There is an old saying, “a stitch in time saves nine”.

Some benefits of managing gravel holistically through a global consent include enhanced habitat and survival rate for nesting gulls; and strategic stockpiling of gravel, which could be purchased as required, avoiding extra carbon transport miles and digging holes in farmland.

However, gravel build up management is just one of the tools our staff can use in terms of an overall plan.

Earlier this week I attended the Beyond Regulation field day hosted by the Three Waters Catchment group, Land and Water Science, Thriving Southland and DairyNZ.

I found it really encouraging to see some of the science-based, ground-truthing work that is going on in Southland, tailored down to a farm scale, soil type and physiographic level, which will be hugely beneficial in the long run in helping individual farms reduce nutrient loses.

This has been a busy week for councillors as the council shapes up and agrees on the strategic goals for the next three years.

It has been a positive team building exercise, which will provide a good foundation to deal with the challenges and opportunities we will face over the next few years.