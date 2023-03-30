Ahoy - Bluff Yacht Club to host regatta

Bluff Yacht Club members Samantha Nicholas and Ziggy Stewart training in the Bluff Harbour last week for the Bluff Oyster Regatta.

Bluff Harbour is set to be peppered with sails this weekend as New Zealand's most southern yacht club hosts the Bluff Oyster Regatta.

Bluff Yacht Club sailing manager Grace Finlayson said it was expecting teams from Riverton, Te Anau, Queenstown and Owaka clubs in town this year to take part in the event and in the past teams from Dunedin and Cromwell had also done so.

It was hoped between 20 and 30 yachts would be raced.

Saturday looked to be the better day of the two in terms of the weather, with Sunday predicted to be quite windy, Finlayson said.

Racing will kick off at 11am on Saturday, with sailing expected to be held until late afternoon, and eight races were scheduled during the weekend.

The races will be held in the Bluff Harbour, and possibly Foveaux Strait, and will incorporate the Southland Championships.

The Bluff Coastguard boat Bluff Rescue will be used as the committee boat.

Up for grabs is the Bruce Urwin Trophy.

Finlayson said a dinner will be held on Saturday night with local kaimoana as a last hurrah for the season.

The club sails every Thursday in the season, with the season wrapping up last week.