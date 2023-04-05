Highland Games a lifestyle more than a hobby, says competitor

Callum McConachy has been doing Highland Games competitions since 2018 and on Easter weekend will be competing in the Te Anau Tartan Festival adapted Highland Games.

Callum McConachy is teacher at Aurora College, an athlete for most of his life and a former decathlon world champion. Nowadays, he’s Southland’s strongest man and a Highland Games competitor.

Coming from a Scottish family, McConachy had always known about the Highland Games but had only started competing in 2018.

“I was an athlete for most of my life,” McConachy said.

He was the first New Zealander to go to the World Double Decathlon Championships in 2010.

But as he got a bit older, the running and jumping became a bit harder. So McConachy started looking into upper body activities.

It was in a Palmerston North gym, where Carl Waitoa was running his Strongman club that McConachy got hooked.

McConachy found he enjoyed Strongman and from there took up the sport up full time. It was during his time competing that he got into Highland Games.

“I didn’t really realise that it would actually occupy the later part of my adult life,” McConachy said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Southland A&P Show held at Donovan Park, Calllum McConachy competed in the CrossFit Wild South- Murihiku Strength Challenge Strongman competition winning both the under 105 and open categories. (File Photo)

Now he travels around the country competing in front of big crowds doing Highland Games.

His list of achievements are long and includes winning this year’s Murihiku Strength Challenge at the Southland A&P Show.

Being a teacher full-time, McConachy fits in trainings after school with some sessions lasting until 11pm.

Having always had a high activity need, training is part of his lifestyle. McConachy admits if he really wanted to progress he’d have more rest days. But he can’t bring himself to do that.

Robyn Edie/Stuff/Stuff McConachy said one of this favourite event in a traditional Highland Game is the caber toss, but in a non-traditional Highland Game, his favourite is stone lifting.

“I enjoy training.”

Competing has become tradition, with McConachy and his family travelling up to Waiapu every New Years to compete in the national Highland Games competition.

McConachy said it’s a lifestyle.

“It’s kind of cool, like when you get introduced to people, they say ‘oh he’s a Strongman ... He does Highland Games.”

Even McConachy’s young son is invested. At the Murihiku Challenge McConachy said his son was really going all out and yelling ‘go dad’.

“That was pretty cool,” McConachy said.

He said he couldn’t do any of this without the support of his family and his partner, Lisa.

Robyn Edie/Stuff The Te Anau Tarten Festival is a fun, family day out and McConachy and his family are looking forward to it.

McConachy will be competing at Te Anau’s annual Tartan Festival on Easter weekend in the adapted Highland Games competition on Saturday.

McConachy said he is looking forward to the competition after just getting back into training three months ago after contracting sepsis.

The Te Anau Tartan Festival is a fun day out for families to embrace a bit of the Scottish side with music, entertainment and food available all weekend long.