30 years missing: The baffling disappearance of Les Roper

Former Tuatapere police constable Gary Tong with Mark Roper, son of missing man Les Roper, at the roadside spot near Tuatapere where Les was last seen 30 years ago.

Family members of missing British man Les Roper have travelled across the world to mark 30 years since he disappeared while holidaying in New Zealand.

In 1993 the 51-year-old was about two weeks into a nearly six-week planned holiday, when on March 16 he disappeared from near Tuatapere, in western Southland.

Gary Tong, the Tuatapere police officer in 1993, said the case had stuck with him over the decades.

“It’s always been in the back of my mind, where the hell are you Les?”

READ MORE:

* Family of missing Christchurch man say he was 'murdered by unknown assailants'

* Killer stalked victim until he drowned for the sake of gold rings, chain

* Christchurch school mourns 'best' teacher found dead in Wellington Harbour



A keen outdoorsman and tramper, Les Roper had arrived in Auckland on March 4, flew to Invercargill, spent time on Stewart Island, back to Invercargill and then caught a bus to Tuatapere.

Tong said Roper booked into the Five Mountain Holiday Park in the town. The next day he walked the Port Craig Track and arrived back in Tuatapere at 4pm on March 15.

The following morning the British engineer handed his key to reception and walked away from the holiday park carrying his pack.

It was not known what he did between 9.30am and 3.25pm, but it was believed he was last seen at 3.25pm on March 16, near the intersection of the Clifden Highway and Alton Road, about a 30-minute walk from Tuatapere.

“I believe from the description and the very clear recollection from a school bus driver that the sighting was of Les Roper,” Tong said.

Supplied British man Les Roper, 51, went missing from near Tuatapere in Southland while on holiday in New Zealand in March 1993. He has not been seen since.

His British family had not heard from him during the final few weeks of his solo holiday and reported him missing when he did not board his flight home on April 12.

Tong said extensive air and ground searches were conducted in the area of his last sighting, including in bushland, roadsides, ditches and culverts.

Cadaver dogs were used and searchers walked close together while combing kilometres of bushland near the roadside spot he was last seen.

Given the extensiveness of the search, Tong believed he was not there.

Supplied A 1993 newspaper clipping quotes British man Mark Roper, who came to New Zealand following the disappearance of his 51-year-old father Les Roper. Mark Roper, now living in the Netherlands, has returned to New Zealand with his family this month, 30 years after his father’s disappearance.

He speculated Roper may have kept walking, or hitched a ride and entered bush elsewhere to get out of the weather.

“He had issues with his knees, whether that's caused him to have a fall, we don't know, or he's just died in the night of natural causes... who knows."

In December 1993, the coroner declared Roper had died either of natural causes or a tramping accident, but stated the actual cause could only be determined once the body was found.

Supplied A newspaper photo from early May 1993 shows Tuatapere police constable Gary Tong, left, and Mark Roper.

Roper’s son Mark, who was 25 at the time, flew to New Zealand from Britain shortly after his father was declared missing; he did multiple media interviews and Tong took him to the area where his father was last seen.

Mark returned to New Zealand and Tuatapere again two years later, with his partner Claire, and again stayed with Tong.

Now aged in his mid 50s and living in the Netherlands, Mark and now-wife Claire had returned again, this time with their adult children Tom and Abby, to mark 30 years since Roper’s disappearance.

A memorial service was never held for Roper. So for Mark and his family, this was their memorial service of sorts. It was a chance for Tom and Abby to learn more about the grandfather they never met, and to see the place he spent his final days.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff On Friday former Tuatapere police constable Gary Tong, left, caught up with Mark Roper at the roadside spot near Tuatapere where Roper’s father was last seen 30 years ago.

On Friday afternoon, the family met Tong, who had since left the police in 1999 and was Southland District mayor from 2013 to 2022, at Alton Road near Tuatapere, the location of Roper’s last known sighting.

Mark, when reflecting on what may have happened to his father, said he was “75% to 80%” sure he had gone into the bush somewhere, had an accident and died there.

But he added: “There’s always that lingering possibility something else happened.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff From left, Abby, Mark, Tom and Claire at the roadside where Les Roper was last seen by a school bus driver 30 years ago. The bush in the background was one of the areas extensively searched.

He did not believe his father disappeared on purpose to start a new life, saying he was too emotionally attached to his children.

Mark wouldn’t entirely rule out foul play, and he said suicide had not gained traction in the family’s minds. “However, never say never.”

His father, who had three children and was on his third marriage, was at times a troubled soul and had gone through some challenging times, but was “on the up”.

“He was in a good frame of mind, enjoying his time in New Zealand, communicating positively with his family ... and why would you travel halfway around the world to commit suicide?”

The unspoilt nature of New Zealand’s deep south appealed to Roper, his son said.

“He talked about it in the letters he sent home, it had lived up to his expectations.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Former Tuatapere police constable Gary Tong, left, Southland search and rescue co-ordinator sergeant Ian Martin who was involved with the search for Les Roper 30 years ago, centre, and Mark Roper.

Tong said all cards were on the table until a resolution was known, but he did not believe foul play or suicide was involved.

Roper was a happy man enjoying his holiday prior to his disappearance and none of his possessions had ever shown up.

He had about $1500 worth of traveller’s cheques which were never cashed in by anyone, Tong said.

“If anything had surfaced, like his passport or traveller’s cheques, that would make it a bit suspicious, but there’s been nothing.”

Mark said he was not calling for a reinvestigation, and was doubtful answers would come 30 years later, but he remained hopeful.

“At some point someone might stumble on his remains.”

He urged anyone with knowledge of his father’s fate to come forward.

A police spokesperson said they would always welcome new information that could lead to the discovery of Les Roper's remains, so he could be reunited with his family.

Anyone with information could contact police by calling 105 or make a report online.