About the South - the naming of Sinbad Valley

The towering Mitre Peak in Milford Sound and to the left, Sinbad Gully

Sinbad Valley in Milford Sound takes its name from Sinbad the sailor of ‘1001 Nights’ fame.

Alas for Donald Sutherland, his dream of finding the riches of Arabia in the valley crumbled and the rare jewels he hoped to find turned to quartz.

Sinbad, you will remember, was transported to the valley floor tied to the leg of an eagle.

Freeing himself while the bird was feeding on hunks of meat thrown into the valley, he hid until it had flown off.

The legend continues ...“I began to gather together the largest diamonds that I could see, and put them into the leathern bag in which I used to carry my provisions.

“I afterwards took the largest piece of meat I could find, tied it close round me with the cloth of my turban, and then laid myself upon the ground, with my face downward, the bag of diamonds being tied fast to my girdle, so that it could not possibly drop off.

“I had scarcely laid me down before the eagles came.

“Each of them seized a piece of meat, and one of the strongest having taken me up, with a piece of meat on my back, carried me to his nest on the top of the mountain.

“The merchants fell straightway to shouting, to frighten the eagles from the meat, and then plucked from the meat the diamonds which they shared amongst themselves.”

Although the valley hid no gems, it proved to be the last refuge of mainland kakapo which by the 1970s were confined to southern Stewart Island and Sinbad Gully.

Historic sites

Southland’s three most significant historic sites, picked by Gavin McLean for his 2007 book ‘100 Historic Places in New Zealand’, are the Invercargill water tower, Richard Henry’s bird pen on Pigeon Island in Dusky Sound and the Percy Burn viaduct, all with a top classification from Heritage New Zealand, formerly the Historic Places Trust.

Each of the three is beset by familiar conservation issues – earthquake resilience, corrosion and decay.

John Hall-Jones in ‘Historic Treasures of the South’, mentions none of these but includes Lennel in Invercargill, Acker’s Cottage on Rakiura and the old Fairlight homestead.

There are currently 36 category one Southland structures.

These include the obvious ones – Anderson House, Civic Theatre, Troopers’ Memorial, Clifden Bridge and the Dog Island lighthouse as well as a few lesser-known ones on private land.

Barry Harcourt Early morning sunrise on Leet St with the Invercargill water tower in silhouette. [File photo]

Brief election

Southland’s briefest election took place on 20 November 1867 for the Oreti vacancy on the Southland Provincial Council.

The Southland Times told the story: “The election last Wednesday seems to have been one of the droll affairs peculiar to that district.

“We hear it took place on horseback and occupied less than a minute.

“The two electors present – Messrs McKellar and Jameson – proposed and seconded Mr Peter Dalrymple, who was declared duly elected.

“The candidate did not put in an appearance. A vote of thanks to the returning officer for his impartial conduct was carried.”