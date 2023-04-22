Rob Scott: 'Even the hardest puzzles have a solution'

Rob Scott is the Southland district mayor.

Patience is not one of my virtues. Having recently bought my kids a Rubik’s cube each, I decided to finally take up the challenge and have a crack at it.

Knowing there are people who can solve a full cube in under five seconds frustrated me as I neared an hour and was no closer to having all the sides completed.

What is the difference between someone that can do it in five seconds and me who is still going around in circles after 3600 seconds?

The answer lies in the process. There are sequences you can do to shift each square into its right spot on the grid and, ultimately, it all relies on the correct starting point to get the foundation locked in before following the right process after that.

A few years ago the Government picked up a Rubik’s cube with 67 squares, each representing a territorial authority that controls drinking, waste and stormwater services for its residents.

As each side of the cube displayed with an array of colours, it was decided to align all the colours into four equal sides with matching squares.

They named each side from Entity A though to Entity D and then set about twisting and turning the cube endeavouring to reach their ambitious goal.

They had ventured all the way to Scotland to check out their cube and, although it had a different number of squares on each side, they believed they could replicate the model here.

Having set a timeframe of July 1, 2024, to have the cube completed, it was assumed all the squares would move freely with no resistance.

In reality, shifting the squares proved to be really difficult and whenever a square was moved into a different position, it cost money, ruffled the square and its colour started to fade from the wear.

Surprised by the resistance from the squares, instead of stopping and reflecting that the right process for solving the cube might be missing, and perhaps the all-important starting point might be wrong, the Government continued twisting and turning the cube – each iteration costing time and money and wearing out the squares.

These efforts proved futile and it was decided to hand the cube over to someone else to see if they could align all the sides.

Only guaranteed to be in the seat for another six months and wanting to get a result locked in, this person promptly decided to change the cube to a 10-sided version.

With more sides to the cube, they figured it would be easier to align the colours. Yet once again, even with a new set of hands nursing the cube, the process is still flawed and the coloured squares are getting pretty worn out.

One of the things I made my kids promise me they wouldn’t do is to peel the stickers off the squares. It might be a fast way of obtaining the end result, but having the wrong colours on the wrong squares is not the solution.

Changing the name of the Rubik’s cube would also achieve nothing in getting to the desired outcome.

This I fear is going to be the final step in the approach to rush the reform through before the election.

All of this could have been avoided had the right starting point been established and an appropriate process followed.

The majority of the squares were quite open to being moved around the cube and just wanted to share the knowledge they had about the internals of the cube that you cannot see from the outside.

These inner workings are different to Scotland’s cube and needed to be understood so all of the squares could willingly move into a position which allowed for the best result for the final outcome of the finished cube.

Speaking from just one of those 67 squares, it is fair to say I am fed up with the three waters reform and the continued effect it is having on councils, their staff and their elected members who all want the best outcomes for their respective communities.

The impact for Southland with this latest iteration is a real concern. We are once again found to be in a position of having to reassess the effects of these latest changes with unrealistic deadlines on a team that is already under pressure, not only functioning under business as usual, but still having to co-ordinate the moving goalposts of a reform that is full of uncertainty.

If any good comes out of this reform it will be an important lesson about the consequences of not following a fair and practical process in order to reach an outcome which achieves the desired result for the people and the environment.

After all, even the hardest puzzles have a solution.