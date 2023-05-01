Southland Para athlete gets national title after only competitively swimming for two years

Brooke Anderson won her first national title in the 100m backstroke two weeks ago at the national age group championships.

Brooke Anderson didn’t know there was such a thing as Para sport until she was 14, now she has been competitively swimming for two years and loving it.

The 17-year-old Para swimmer from Orca Swimming Club came away with a national title and a silver and bronze placing after the national age-group championships two weeks ago.

Something she said was a bit of a shock.

Anderson competed in the mixed multi-class 13-18 year old age group for Para females. She won gold in the 100m backstroke, silver in the 200m freestyle, and bronze in the 100m freestyle.

“I can’t quite believe it.”

Anderson was amazed to learn she had pulled a win out of the bag on her the last day of racing.

“It was definitely a shock but a very happy one.”

Living with peripheral neuropathy means Anderson only has a 16% reaction time and the disability affects her balance and contributes to muscle weakness.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Anderson's coach Meagan McCabe said the young swimmer’s determination shows that she wants to push herself.

Peripheral neuropathy affects Anderson’s nerve pathways from her brain to the rest of her body, especially from the neck down.

But she’s always been heavily involved in all sorts of sports as a kid before settling on swimming.

As a Para swimmer, Anderson is in her element underwater having never had any fear of water.

“I also just love being underwater,” she said.

“I was always the one going underwater when the teacher was trying to talk to us.”

She trains three times a week and attends one gym session under coach Meagan McCabe.

Anderson had been training with McCabe for only a month before winning big at the national age-group championships. Before that she was training herself with programmes made by her former coach Lisa Pankhurst.

McCabe said being pushed out of her comfort zone had been a “bonus” for Anderson, whose determination is showing her what she is capable of.

Robyn Edie/Stuff A long term goal of Anderson's is to be a part of the 2028 Paralympics.

Anderson is part Academy Southland who has helped her in her growth in and out of the pool, and has supported her in achieving her goals. This included gym usage and nutritional guidance.

Like any young athlete, Anderson has many goals for the future, among these are to go to the New Zealand short course championships at the end of this year and to qualify for her first overseas competition.

A long term goal of Anderson is to qualify for the 2028 Paralympics.

Embracing her sport and being an advocate for para athletes is something that Anderson is passionate about, but it wasn’t always this way.

She said one of her biggest challenges was opening up about her disability.

Anderson said one of the noticeable aspects of her disability is when she walks.

“If someone asked me why I walked like that or something my natural response, it was just programmed into me, was I had a sore ankle.

“I wasn’t open about it at all.”

It was after attending the Halberg Games in 2021 that this changed for Anderson.

A three-day sports festival open to 8 to 21-year-old athletes with a physical or visual impairment, the event made Anderson feel like an equal and “completely myself”. When she returned to school afterwards, Anderson said she felt she wasn’t showing who she was to her pairs.

Since then Anderson shared her experience at the Halberg Games with her year group and has never looked back.

“It’s like a massive weight off your shoulders that had been there for so long.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Anderson has been an advocate for other para athletes and hopes she can create opportunities for the next generation.

From this experience, Anderson started looking into the Halberg Foundation where she is now on the Halberg Youth Council. The council is a group of 10 young people from around the country who represent young people with physical disabilities, getting them into play and recreation.

Anderson has also just been elected into the Inclusive Activity Murihiku’s governance board to represent the youth voice and increase opportunities for tamariki and rangatahi to get involved in sport and recreation.

“I knew about Para sport quite late, but me being able to change and help create those kinds of environments and opportunities for the next generation is definitely something that I’m so passionate about.”

Anderson hopes to go to Christchurch after she finishes school to increase her swimming opportunities and to continue her Para swimming connections.