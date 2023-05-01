Māori childcare centre expands with new building

Leigh Raimona stands outside the new Te Kōhanga Reo i Ngā Hau e Whā ki Murihiku facility which was officially opened on Saturday.

Māori childcare centre Te Kōhanga Reo i Ngā Hau e Whā ki Murihiku opened its new facility on Balmoral Drive in Invercargill on Saturday.

“Our kaupapa, our learning programme is all based around te Ao Māori and tikanga Māori,” kaiako matua (senior teacher) Leigh Raimona said.

The centre has taught Māori children up to the age of six since 1982.

Raimona said the new facility would “open up more opportunity” for parents and children that would like to engage with the full-immersion te reo Māori centre.

She said “whanāu fundraised and bought the section”, where the new whare was built.

“It was due to the increase in numbers and having a purpose-built building to cater for our learning programme,” she said.

The kōhanga catered for the 27 tamariki and eight kaimahi (workers) at the moment and the new facility would enable them to increase the roll to 35 this term, Raimona said.

She said in the future there would be an opportunity to host 50 tamariki on the site, but they did not have a date yet.

The number of kaiako (teachers) would also grow to 10 as the number of children increased, she said.

Raimona said the opening of the new building was welcomed by the community.