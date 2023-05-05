New maimai to get a workout on duckshooting opening day

Nine female hunters. One brand new maimai. And the chance of no ducks on opening day.

Jaimee Edwards and her friends have spent months preparing for the opening of the duck hunting season this weekend – and they’re not too bothered if they go home without a feed.

After hunting together for several years at Balfour, they’ve relocated to Eastern Bush, where they’ve turned a shipping container into a brand new maimai complete with a ‘’really good’’ shooting deck.

“We’ve been scrubbing it and adding the finishing touches and that’s taken longer than actually building it,’’ Edwards said.

“There’s been so much going on around the pond there’s actually no ducks on it, but we’ve got a boat that fits all of us on it so we may just go boating for the afternoon,’’ she laughed.

READ MORE:

* Hiker's narrow escape after being swept away while trying to cross raging river

* Rope used by dead climbers' cut on rocks before fall, rescuer says



“There’s a pond just over the hill that has about 200 or 300 on it at the moment and there will be people shooting all around us, so we’re hoping they send some ducks our way.’’

But the luck might be with the ducks for the opening day of the season.

Southland Fish and Game manager Zane Moss said it looked like the weather was going to be fine and calm ‘’which doesn’t make for good hunting”.

The MetService’s forecast for rural Southland for opening day is for fine weather with northwesterly winds, which will ease in the afternoon.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Southland Fish & Game manager Zane Moss said the weather might favour the ducks on opening day in Southland. (File photo)

That meant hunters should try to ensure they had some movement on their ponds and use a mechanical decoy, or a decoy on a string to create some ripples, Moss said.

“That will give them a huge advantage. Decoys need to look life-like, and they don’t on a dead calm pond, and ducks are pretty clever.’’

While the number of ducks in the province was ‘’down a bit’’ on the last two or three years they would be more spread out across the province.

“The dry, early long summer meant the grain harvest was conducted earlier so they’re not going to be as concentrated in those areas this year.

“There are still good numbers of ducks around.’’

Kavi nda Herath / Stuff How to cook a duck with Cohen Stewart from Fish and Game

Fish and Game rangers would be out, some accompanied by police, to check on compliance, he said.

Environment Southland said hunters shooting on rivers should take extra care after elevated levels of toxic algae were found on three sites across the Waiau River catchment this week.

Toxic algae alerts are currently in place for the Upukerora River at Te Anau-Milford Road, the Whitestone River downstream of Manapouri-Hillside, and the Wairaki River at Blackmount Road.

ES senior scientist Katie Blakemore said duck hunters should keep their dogs on a lead until they have checked the river for algal growth or mats of algae floating in the water.

Supplied A close-up view of toxic algae outside of the water - make sure you avoid areas of rivers and streams where the algae is present. It has been found in the Waiau catchment this week. (File photo)

“Dogs can be attracted to the musty smell of the toxic algae on riverbanks and in the water and can be poisoned from eating a small amount of the slime or dried slime mats. These algae can produce toxins that are harmful to people and animals if swallowed, or through contact with skin,” she said.

“People should avoid eating the duck’s liver and other organs, as this is where the greatest accumulation of toxins may be. Do not feed the offal to your pets.”

Te Tari Pūreke – the Firearms Safety Authority and the NZ Mountain Safety Council said while the start of the season is the highlight of the year for most duck hunters, it’s also a time to keep safety in mind.

RICHARD COSGROVE Duck hunters are being reminded of extra rules around transporting firearms and ammunition this season. (File photo)

“Above all else we want duck hunters to be safe and to return home at the end of the shoot. The vast majority of duck hunters follow the seven safety rules of firearms usage and I encourage them to do the same this year,’’ Te Tari Pūreke director partnerships Mike McIlraith said.

He said the seven safety rules for the use of a firearm have been updated.

“If you’re driving to or from a hunting location, your firearm needs to be inoperable during your travel and concealed from view. Hunters must also make sure they have permission from the landowner or manager before they go on to any land to hunt.

“When transporting ammunition this needs to be separate to the firearm and locked in a glove box or similar storage area, if practical.”