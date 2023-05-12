New Zealand's youngest mayor celebrates birthday amid calls to resign

New Zealand’s youngest mayor celebrated his birthday last night, only hours after the Gore District Council released a statement saying seven councillors were calling for him to resign.

Gore Mayor Ben Bell was 23 at the local body elections in October – where he was voted in as mayor over the Tracy Hicks, who had been in the position for seven terms.

There were only eight votes in it and a request for a recount by Hicks was declined.

Since then, Bell’s time in the position has grabbed national headlines.

Gore district councillors voted unanimously for an independent review into council governance and cracks have appeared in the mayor’s relationship with council chief executive Stephen Parry.

Parry has said he had been frustrated at not being asked for advice by the mayor, and said the relationship had ‘’broken down and in his view was irreparable”.

However, out of the streets in Gore last month, every person approached by Stuff supported Bell.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Gore residents show support for Gore’s new mayor Ben Bell, and say the Gore District Council needed to sort out its issues and get on with running the district.

On Thursday, the statement released by the council said deputy mayor Keith Hovell and intermediary Cr Richard McPhail met with Bell on Wednesday and asked him to resign.

Councillors Stewart MacDonell, Neville Phillips, Glenys Dickson, Paul McPhail and Bronwyn Reid supported the resignation request.

Bell declined.

In the statement, Hovell said “in light of the mayor declining the request to resign, a requisition has been given to the chief executive calling for an extraordinary meeting, to be held next Tuesday before the council’s scheduled meeting.”

The requisition requests the council consider three resolutions: That council writes to the Minister of Local Government requesting a meeting with council representatives, that council passes a vote of no confidence in the mayor, and removes the mayor from all committees, sub-committees and joint committees.

Later in the evening, Bell messaged a Stuff reporter saying “I was in an annual plan workshop with the rest of the council when the article was released and have been at my pre-arranged birthday dinner since.

“It is disappointing that this step has been taken by certain councillors in the midst of the council seeking resolution to the dynamics around the council.

“I am still uncertain as to why this step has been taken during this time. Despite this, I am hopeful the council can communicate effectively and work through this.

“I am very mindful of the impact this is having on the community and wish reassure the Gore District that I remain committed to undertaking the role I was elected to do, I am also grateful for the many messages of support I have received.”

In the statement, Hovell said the actions of the mayor in recent weeks had led to the difficult decision to request his resignation.

The reasons for the request were that the majority of councillors had lost confidence in the mayor and had lost trust in the mayor acting in the best interests of the community and council as a whole.

Many of the councillors who called for Bell to resign declined to comment further when contacted on Thursday, referring questions to Hovell.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Gore district mayor Ben Bell and councillors.

Hovell said “the release that we've done today and the motions stand alone at this stage”.

“I will be expanding on the point at the council meeting on Tuesday and I won't be issuing anything in the interim.

“I don't want to comment on any of that, but join us at our council meeting on Tuesday and all will be discussed there.”

On Thursday night, councillor John Gardyne said he was approached to sign the call for Bell’s resignation, but refused as he believed decisions like that should be made at council meetings.

“I didn’t sign it because it needs debate at the meetings in open public, then you make a decision at council you don’t make a decision before council.

“I want to hear the debate, that’s what council’s about, making decisions at council not outside of council, that’s my reason for not signing it.”