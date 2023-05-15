Watch: Southland Sports awards finalists announced

The 2023 ILT Southland Sports Awards will feature some of the best performances and achievements ever seen by Southland athletes, coaches, administrators and officials.

The Southland Times is excited to be partnering with Active Southland and the Southland Amateur Sports Trust to showcase this year’s awards.

During the next two days we will be announcing the finalists over eight categories, with the winners to be announced at the Ascot Park Hotel on June 9.

Today’s categories include Southland Kia Team of the Year, Good Tech Team Coach of the Year, Creation Signs Official of the Year and BDO Administrator of the Year.

Check out the finalist announcements below and tune in tomorrow for the Community Impact, Masters Achievement, Junior Sportsperson of the Year and Senior Sportsperson of the Year announcement.

Watch to hear the 2023 Southland Kia Team of the Year finalists at the ILT Southland Sports Awards.

Watch to hear the 2023 Good Tech Team Coach of the Year finalists at this year's ILT Southland Sports Awards.

Watch to hear the 2023 Creation Signs Official of the Year finalists at this year's ILT Southland Sports Awards.