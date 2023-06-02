Watch: A chat with Gore mayor Ben Bell and the great southern cheese roll bake-off

Stuff's Olivia Caldwell challenges Gore mayor Ben Bell to a cheese roll-off, and talks about his eight month rollercoaster ride in the job.

Ben Bell has been the mayor of Gore for little over eight months, but it has been a rollercoaster introduction for the youngest-ever elected mayor in New Zealand.

The 24-year-old hasn’t been talking to media, and kept tight-lipped over the recent fractions between him and CEO Steve Parry.

But the call of the cheese roll is strong in the South, and as mayor in the cheese roll region of New Zealand, Bell agreed to a great southern bake-off with Stuff’s Olivia Caldwell this week.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Olivia Caldwell and the Gore mayor Ben Bell at the Gore Women's Club kitchen making cheese rolls. Judges decided both were equally poor at the southern craft.

Bell chats about Gore, Meghan Markle, why he won’t wear the mayoral robes and why he picked Gore over Queenstown.

After calls for Bell to resign by councillors about 200 Gore residents turned up in support of their young mayor before an extraordinary council meeting three weeks ago.

Parry has taken leave and is working from home, while Bell has been attending public events for the town’s most busy week, Tussock Country, formerly Gold Guitars.

A petition calling for Parry to resign has received over 4000 signatures.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Olivia Caldwell and Ben Bell in Gore making cheese rolls

