A three-year-old boy died in Invercargill on Tuesday.

Police are investigating the death of child in Invercargill this week.

Police were called to house in the suburb of Appleby on Tuesday morning after a three-year-old boy died.

Detective Senior Sergeant Stu Harvey said further inquires were under way to establish the cause of death.

“Police are working closely with family along with victim support and other agencies.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this tragic time,” Harvey said.