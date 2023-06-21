Takaro Lodge founder's son missing in Titan submersible

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush is one of the people missing on a commercial submersible bound for the Titanic. His father had links to Southland. (File photo)

One of the five people missing on commercial submersible, Titan, bound for the Titanic wreckage, is the son of the American man who opened Takaro Lodge in Southland in the 1970s.

Stockton Rush was onboard the Titan when it lost contact one hour and 45mins into the dive. Extensive search and rescue operations are under way to locate the submersible before oxygen runs out.

Rush is the owner of OceanGate, the company that runs Titan, and the son of “cheeky American” Stockton Rush II, who purchased land in Te Anau where he built, and ran, a luxury hunting lodge.

Stockton Rush II has an infamous history with Southland as he fought to make Takaro a destination place in the heart of Fiordland.

Having moved to New Zealand in 1970 with his family, Rush established Takaro Lodge, a 1000ha section in the Upukerora Valley.

With gold taps in the bathroom, antique furniture, 14 luxury villas, a grand hall, reception area, bar, library, reading room and billiards room, Takaro was the place to be.

It had grass sown into the roof to blend into the environment and wealthy overnighters could fly directly to the property which had a private airstrip and helipad.

There was also a fleet of four-wheel-drive vehicles so guests could go on guided hunting and fishing trips.

Bruce fraser/Stuff Takaro Lodge, near Te Anau in 2006. (File Photo)

But Rush II faced many challenges with his grand getaway, including a long-running court case against then finance minister Bill Rowling for alleged breach of duty.

Rush II faced heavy government control for Takaro Lodge, in a time when there was a lot of resistance to foreign ownership.

Rowling, in his time as finance minister, refused an injection of Japanese capital into the failing resort and with anti-foreign ownership regulations, Rush II eventually had to close the lodge after a period of receivership.

Rush II took the case to the Supreme Court where he tried to claim $2 million in damages against Rowling. This didn’t go in his favour but an appeal by his company Takaro Properties won damages of $300,000, interest of $400,000 and costs of $500,000 from the taxpayer.

Finally, the case went to the Privy Council in London, in 1987, and found Rowling not guilty of negligence.

A Paul Holmes programme a few years later even titled Rush II a “cheeky American” for the whole ordeal.

Southland local Aaron Fox said he was only nine years old when the chattels at the lodge went up for sale.

Fox, along with his father, went to the auction in 1975 where everything from the “infamous gold bathroom taps” to the dining table was up for sale.

He said Invercargill didn’t feel like the end of the world in the 1970s, especially when overseas companies kept coming to Southland to do business.

The auction seemed to be the “end of a dream”, Fox said as Rush II had been good-natured about the project despite struggles with financiers and the government.

“Certainly Stockton Rush appreciated what Fiordland had to offer, and what this could be worth to wealthy international tourists.

“He was probably well ahead of his time,” Fox said.

After the auction, the Lodge was sold off to Chinese businesswoman, Ai Ping Fullepp, who turned the place into a research and learning centre for her company 603 Phenomena Academy.

Stockton Rush II later passed away in San Francisco after a brief illness in 2000. He was 69 years old.