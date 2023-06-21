Gore CEO accepts apology from mayor Ben Bell and councillors

Gore mayor Ben Bell and CEO Stephen Parry at the Gore District Council meeting last week.

The Gore District Council has released a statement saying an apology has been made by Gore mayor Ben Bell and councillors to the chief executive officer Stephen Parry.

The council has been the subject of much media attention since 24-year-old Bell took up the position as mayor last year.

Earlier this year, Bell said he tried “time and time again’’ to make his working relationship with council chief executive Stephen Parry work, but he had been ‘’sorely disappointed and hurt’’ and felt ‘’like a council of one”.

While Parry said the relationship had “broken down and in his view was irreparable”.

The working relationship got so bad that the pair would no longer meet, and another councillor was appointed as a “dedicated intermediary”.

The statement released on Thursday says “over the past many months there have been numerous media articles regarding relationships between the mayor, the chief executive and councillors at the Gore District Council.

“This media attention has caused significant disruption, distress and hurt to the chief executive, staff, and councillors.

“This has undermined various relationships and our community's confidence in its council and has detracted from the important business the council is required to undertake for its community.

“The council wishes to acknowledge that errors have been made during this discourse, which has had a detrimental impact on Mr Parry’s reputation and wellbeing.

“The elected members wish to acknowledge and apologise for the hurt caused to the chief executive.

“They sincerely regret the breach of the chief executive’s privacy earlier this year, which triggered public and significant media attention on Mr Parry, causing significant harm to him, his family, and his reputation.”

It’s understood the breach was in regard to an in-committee meeting held on March 28.

The statement says Parry has accepted this apology.

“The mayor and council wish to voice their unreserved confidence in Mr Parry and his capability, as well as that of his team. The council also affirms that Mr Parry is a skilled and experienced local government chief executive and has created a strong management team around him who are all supportive of him as their leader.

“Elected members and Mr Parry have agreed to put any differences behind them, work collaboratively together, and make every effort to rebuild trust and confidence that has been severely damaged over the past few months.”

It says they will not be making any further comment about working relationships within the council and look forward to a renewed focus on the community and the important business of local government.

Last week, the council voted not to receive petition calling on its Parry to resign, but Bell voted against motion.