How an inclusive event changed para-swimmer Brooke Anderson for the better

Brooke Anderson has only been competitively swimming for two years but since then she has proved she has the talent to go far.

Para-swimmer Brooke Anderson understands the power that events like next month’s iAM Games can have.

The 17-year-old Central Southland College student is an advocate for the two-day event being held in Invercargill on July 8 and 9, and a member of Inclusive Activity Murihiku’s governance board.

But two years ago Anderson, who has peripheral neuropathy which affects her nerve pathways from her brain to the rest of her body, had only recently become aware of para sport and was reluctant to speak openly about her disability.

Attending the 2021 Halberg Games changed all of that.

“The Games itself - it’s weird to say that the Games changed your life, but it did in a way,” Anderson said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Brooke Anderson, pictured with her coach Meagan McCabe, won her first national title two weeks ago at the national age-group championships.

“It’s funny how Halberg Games can change you so much; your personal growth, your mindset. Now to be part of iAM Games, helping create that experience for people in Southland is such a massive thing for me. It’s going to be such a good way for people to connect with everyone and just enjoy themselves.”

The environment at inclusive events like the iAM Games was what made them so special, Anderson said.

“You start as equals. You are safe, you are supported. I was easily able to be myself. That was an eye-opener because I wasn’t open about my disability before going into that environment.”

However, returning to school was a jarring experience. Buoyed by a newfound confidence, Anderson decided to speak to her entire year group for the first time about her disability.

“For a 15-year-old to do that is pretty massive,” she said.

“It was a massive weight off my shoulders and taking a step back I wanted to help create those experiences that I had for other people.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Brooke Anderson is now a national title-holder and will represent New Zealand later this year.

Anderson, who is coached by Meagan McCabe and is a member of SBS Bank Academy Southland, is now a national title-holder in the pool and will represent New Zealand for the first time later this year.

The inaugural iAM Games has been modelled on the successful Halberg Games but has been localised so the barriers of cost and travel can be reduced, enabling access for the whole Southland community.

The focus of the iAM Games will be about taking part, ensuring everyone has a great time and showcasing just how easy it can be to adapt activities to be more inclusive.

The Games will cater to young people aged 5 to 21, including tamariki and rangatahi with a physical or intellectual disability, sight or hearing impairments or neurodiversity and includes sports and activities such as archery, athletics, cycling, Clip n Climb, football, Goal Ball, Boccia, hockey, indoor cricket and water activities.

Anderson said the opportunity to meet new people and to try new things had helped her grow a lot in a short space of time. She would encourage any parent considering registering their children to go ahead and do it.

“You aren’t going to know how it’s going to go until you do it. Your kid can only grow if they are in those cool experiences. Going to Halberg Games … I was quite shy at the start, but across three days I was able to be completely me.”

Registrations for the iAM Games are now open and can be made through the Active Southland website’s events section or by emailing chris@activesouthland.co.nz.