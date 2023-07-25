Attempted car theft a 'devastating' welcome to Southland

Sneha Johari inspects the damage caused to her car after it was broken into on Saturday night.

New Southland Times senior reporter Sneha Johari has had a “devastating” welcome to Invercargill.

Just two weeks after arriving in the southern city, she’s become the victim of theft; waking up to find her car windows smashed in, dashboard pulled apart, and her belongings stolen.

The incident happened in Strathern, less than a week since she drove the 2005 Honda Fit off the showroom floor.

“It’s not the kind of thing I expect in New Zealand, an absolute disregard for people’s belongings,” Johari said.

Her experience isn’t unique.

Data released to The Southland Times under the Official Information Act showed an increase in vehicle thefts in Southland.

Johari was woken up by her housemate on Sunday at 8.30am when they noticed the car had been broken into.

The thief or thieves broke the left rear window and the small window beside it and gained access to the dash, where she said it looked like they had tried to hot-wire the car.

“There were shards of glass everywhere.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff A car believed to have been stolen and burnt out in a park on Arun Cres in Glengarry last month.

The car needed to be repaired and was unable to be used in the meantime.

Johari reported the theft of her belongings andattempted vehicle theft to police online. .

The police had been approached for comment.

Latest data available from the police showed 147 motor vehicles were stolen in the Southland area between January and April – up 22 from the 125 vehicles stolen during the same time last year.

However, the data did not count vehicles that were reported stolen without registration and the same vehicle could have been stolen twice.

In Invercargill, 83 motor vehicles were stolen for the first four months of last year, and 109 over the same four months of this year.

While most other areas had similar amounts stolen each year for the same timeframe, Winton had 10 stolen between January and April last year and four this year, Wyndham had nine stolen last year and three this year, and Tuatapere had one stolen last year and five this year.

The most common car reported stolen was the Ford Courier (25), followed by Subaru Legacy (22), Nissan Navara and Toyota Hilux (18), Mazda Bounty and Mazda Demio (17), Mazda Atenza (15), Holden Commodore (12), and finishing out the top 10 were the Ford Falcon, Honda Accord and Mazda Familia (11).

For the same period, the number of reported theft from cars or motor vehicle parts increased from 71 last year to 99. Invercargill’s stats showed 46 reported incidents last year compared to 68 this year.

The general advice from police was to always secure and lock vehicles, check the doors were locked before leaving the car, have the vehicle garaged if possible or park in well-lit areas, and ensure car windows were closed completely.

They also said to remove keys from the ignition, never leave the vehicle unattended with the engine running, and not to leave attractive or valuable items such as cell phones in a highly visible part of the car.

Where possible, instal an immobiliser, car alarm, tracking or warning device to deter potential car thieves.

Earlier this month, Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark noted that cars in the city were being unlawfully taken and later found burnt-out.

The city council had decided to increase areas of CCTV coverage, not only in the inner city but also in hotspot areas, in response to widespread approaches for more security footage of public areas.