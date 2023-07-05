H&J Smith to open standalone school uniform store

H&J Smith chief executive John Green says its important that parents can still buy school uniforms at reasonable prices.

H&J Smith is making sure Southland parents can still buy school uniforms when the department store closes later this year.

Chief executive John Green said given the supply chain needed a six to nine month lead time, taking over the school uniform market in Southland wasn’t something that could be replicated overnight.

“We've impressed the fact that as the dominant stockist, it’s important that there’s continuity, not only for the year, but for the back-to-school season.”

H&J Smith has partnered with Uniform Group to open a standalone store on Dee Street in September 2023.

The two will use the same approach they did when they established a new store in Dunedin – under Uniform Group’s retail brand The U Shop – after H&J Smith closed its store there in 2020.

Southland schools required many specific and unique products like blazers and dresses, Green said.

“Every school has its own brand and tradition that’s part of its unique identity,” he said.

The business had worked with Uniform Group to develop new uniform options for several major schools in the region.

The new store will be situated in the former Stewarts Pharmacy premises at 162 Dee Street – a spot Uniform Group managing director Ross Gordon said offered accessible parking and excellent foot traffic.

“We will be stocking an extensive range of school uniforms, hosiery, and school footwear, including the very popular McKinlay’s school shoes,” Gordon said.

Uniform Group had a 32-year history and supplied more than 30 secondary schools throughout the country, both manufacturing and selling uniforms.

H&J Smith was in discussions to decide if any other aspects of the business could also operate separately from the department store.