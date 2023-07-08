Murihiku artist pours 'heart and soul' into annual Matariki festival

Matariki @ Queens Park organiser Sharne Perkins, left, and Tūturu Charitable Trust chairperson Lisa Tou-McNaughton were at the Art Attic Gallery where they hosted glow sculpture workshops in the lead up to the festival. Crafting their creations, from left, are Dale McIntyre, 7, of Longbush, Ella Strang, 12 of Otahuti (in blue closest to camera), Sunny McIntyre, 11, Flora McIntyre, 7, Lily McIntyre, 10, all of Longbush, and Pippa King, 11, of Waianiwa.

It’s hard to believe that Queens Park’s transformation into a spectacular, luminescent dreamworld is the vision of just one person.

Each year Murihiku artist Sharne Parkinson painstakingly designs the Matariki @ Queens Park festival.

Using art instillations, Parkinson (Waitaha, Ngapuhi Ngati Pine, Whakatōhea) invites Southlanders into Te Ao Māori in a way that’s accessible and inclusive.

In just five years, Matariki @ Queens Park has become the biggest outdoor event in the region.

It all started when Parkinson attended what was supposed to be a Matariki party in Invercargill and found herself frustrated by the lack of understanding about the Māori New Year.

“They had fairies,” she said incredulously.

So she roped in Cultural Activator Jay Coote who was working for the Invercargill City Library at the time and the two approached the council to offer their guidance and make sure commemorations were culturally appropriate.

“Then we decided: we need something more. We need to teach people about Matariki.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Patrick Sale (8) with a glass painting he made for the Matariki @ Queens Park festival during a workshop hosted by Phil Newbury at the Invercargill City Library this week.

What started as a single installation in the band rotunda designed by Tahu Parkinson has evolved into a five-night event with 15 installations throughout the park complete with whakangahau (entertainment) and kai carts on the Friday and Saturday night.

Matariki @ Queens Park is backed by the Tūturu Charitable Trust and chairperson Lisa Tou-McNaughton said she was incredibly proud of Parkinson’s work.

“She amazes me with the creativity and the concepts she comes up with. And then she puts that into action. That’s an incredible skill to have.“

“She puts her heart and soul into it, Tou-McNaughton said.

The festival aimed to help Southlanders grow, understand and appreciate “the ancient wisdom of people who’ve been here for hundreds of years,” she said.

Things kick off on Friday night and while there’s always heaps of excitement on opening night, Parkinson and Tou-McNaughton point out that Sunday, Monday and Tuesday nights are usually quieter, offering a chance to soak up the toi puni and pūrākau.

The organisers are always looking for ways to make the festival more inclusive so the Monday night has become a low sensory and disability night with people experiencing the installations from vans driving around the park.

This year, they’re asking for advance koha for the first time and Southlanders are being directed to trybooking.com to book for $2 to help keep track of numbers on each night and go towards funding future events.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Matariki @ Queens Park has become the biggest outdoor event in Southland. Pictured here is the Tiramarama Whetu display at the duck pond at last year’s festival.

There will be events to mark Matariki all over Southland this week.

Monday, July 10

Riverton Library is inviting families to drop in for a Matariki crafts session between 10am and 12pm, along with story time from 11:30.

Te Anau Waitangi Charitable Trust and the Fiordland Arts Society are presenting a Matariki themed multimedia art exhibition atThe Arts Hub in Te Anau until July 23.

Tuesday, July 11

Invercargill City Library will host a Matariki story time with stories and waiata from 10:30am to 11am, then learn how to make poi and try out some actions and waiata from 2pm to 4pm.

Te Hikoi Southern Journey (Riverton Museum) will be hosting a Matariki-themed story time from 11am.

Wednesday, July 12

The Invercargill City Library team will be hosting Matariki-themed arts and crafts sessions at the Bluff Senior Citizens Rooms between 10am and 12pm and 1pm and 3pm.

The Last Tour documentary will be screened at Te Hikoi Southern Journey (Riverton Museum) from 7pm. Tickets cost $10 and can be booked on 03 234 8260 or Info@tehikoi.co.nz.

Thursday, July 13

Ngā Kete Mātauranga Pounamu Charitable Trust will be teaching Tamariki how to make Matariki String Stars at South Alive in Grace St from 9am to 1pm.

Tamariki can also learn to weave stars at Invercargill City Library between 2pm and 4pm.

Ngā Whetū Katoa will host its Māori and Pasefika Matariki wearable art and fashion show at the Invercargill Workingmens Club from 6.30pm. Tickets are available from trybooking.com.

Te Hikoi Southern Journey (Riverton Museum) is hosting a Research your whakapapa workshop from 7pm. Participation is by koha and participant are asked to RSVP to Info@tehikoi.co.nz or 03 234 8260.

Friday, July 14

Feast Matariki will host two days of Mahika Kai workshops at Traill Park, Oban where participants can learn to process tītī and ika. Tickets cost $45 a day from humanitix.com. Chef Josh Hunter will also host a Mahika Kai Dinner from 5.30pm. Tickets cost $30. A free community dinner will be held on the Saturday.

Hokanui Runanga have partnered with the local Community of Learning Kāhui Ako to present Māruawai Matariki at the Waimumu Field Days shed from 1.30pm to 7pm. The day will include live entertainment, displays, food stalls and fireworks.

The Department of Conservation and Fiordland Community House are hosting a Matariki Hāngī and night walk in Te Anau Scout Hall from 4.30pm. Bookings can be made at www.doc.govt.nz/fiordlandevents.

He Waka Tuia is hosting a free silent disco from 5pm with on Matariki lights made by Electric Confetti.

Saturday, July 15