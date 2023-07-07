O'Connor: Classroom carpet decision not an indicator that Government doesn't back wool industry

Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor says the Government is committed to backing the wool sector. (File photo)

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor says the Government is committed to backing the wool sector, despite the Ministry of Education’s decision to instal synthetic carpet tiles in 800 school classrooms.

On Thursday, the Ministry confirmed it had awarded a contract valued at around $7 million to $8 million to American company Miliken to supply synthetic carpet tiles to 800 small and remote schools as part of its Nga Iti Kahurangi programme.

It said Milliken outperformed wool carpet tile providers in performance specifications, the supplier’s approach in working with the Ministry and cost.

The move was condemned by the Green Party, Groundswell NZ and Federated Farmers, who all said the Government should be backing New Zealand farmers and the industry by using wool carpet tiles, which they said were a better option because they were locally produced and more sustainable.

Federated Farmers president Wayne Langford said the move was ‘’a slap in the face for the primary sector’’, while its Meat and Wool Chair Toby Williams said the decision ‘’completely flies in the face of all the Government’s rhetoric about improving sustainability, protecting the planet, and phasing out single-use and hard-to-recycle plastics.’’.

O’Connor said the Government had co-invested with industry around $26 million to create new products and technology and had established the industry advocacy and resource organisation Wool Impact.

“It’s good to see Kiwis being passionate about wool. I share that passion and advocate strongly for it, by driving these investments and working with the industry,’’ he said.

He said Government agencies made procurement decisions based on a range of factors, and while the Government expects agencies to focus on maximising public value, the final decision was for the agencies.

“Cost will always be a factor in purchasing decisions.

“The story of wool and its attributes need to be more widely known. I continue to work with the industry to get that message out to promote this renewable and sustainable raw material.’’

Supplied Andy Caughey of Wool Impact said the organisation would like to see the Government broaden the considerations to allow wool to compete competitively with synthetics. (File photo)

O’Connor said Wool Impact was also seeing growth coming through new and emerging market categories including insulation, acoustic tiles, furniture, flooring innovations and in the future from deconstructed fibres such as particles, powders and pigments.”

But Wool Impact chief executive Andy Caughey said the organisation believed there were better alternatives, and it would like to see the Government broaden the considerations to allow wool to compete competitively with synthetics.

He said wool was better placed as an alternative solution and would give value to the local economy and growers. Synthetics were the single largest contributor to landfill, and there was a growing awareness that living spaces were not healthy environments, and we were absorbing microplastics every day, he said.