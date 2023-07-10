Southland mum who named sons after All Blacks stars may be biggest fan

As far as All Blacks fans go, you can’t get much more dedicated than Marita Sutherland who’s dedicated a room in her home to the team.

All it took was one game. One game to spark a love affair that’s lasted more than 35 years for Marita Sutherland.

The Southland All Blacks mega fan from Dacre, Southland, has a room full of memorabilia, a meticulously curated scrapbook, tattoos and has even named her boys in honour of the national rugby team.

“Them putting on that jersey. They play such good rugby. They make me proud to be a Kiwi. I will always support the All Blacks, win or lose,” she said.

That’s why when it came to picking names for her sons, Sutherland knew she’d never regret honouring star players.

There’s Joshua Patrick, Keegan McCaw and Kahu Zinzan – who thinks mum is a bit cringe.

“But when you get to my age, you don’t care what people think,” 55-year-old Sutherland said.

Each of her legs carries a tattoo honouring the team: there’s one for the All Black’s World Cup win and one for their 2013 perfect season.

SKY SPORT Seven sparkling tries lit up a superb Rugby Championship opener rout for Ian Foster's All Blacks.

Amongst her most prized possessions are her scrapbook – which she’s been working on for more than 30 years – and some mud that was once grass from Lancaster Park, which she picked up after a game in 1990.

“When you think about it, that's really historic because there’s no Lancaster Park any more,” Sutherland said, referring to damage done during the Christchurch quakes.

The Southland grandmother is being featured as an All Blacks mega fan as part of Steinlager’s Unconditional Supporters campaign, and will be in a new Steinlager advert that began airing Sunday.

“It’s still a dream. I might believe it when I see the ad,” she said.

The alcohol brand had put a call-out for mega fans on Facebook and a mate tagged Sutherland in the post.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff For more than 30 years, Marita Sutherland has meticulously collected autographs and memorabilia in a scrapbook dedicated to the All Blacks.

She almost didn’t send her video audition in time because her internet was down, so she had to make a mad dash to friends in Bluff who helped her.

In the end, Sutherland was the only South Island fan flown to Auckland to shoot the advert; her memorabilia carefully shipped up with her.

She admits to having something of a sinking feeling when she heard Steinlager would need to ship her memorabilia to Auckland, worried about whether her collection would make it back unscathed.

But Sutherland is grateful to Steinlager for treating both her treasured items and herself like royalty.

“It really was an experience of a lifetime.”

Sutherland was planning to watch the advert for the first time at home with her boys – after talking her family out of putting on a red carpet event for the occasion.

“My friends and family are so excited for me. It’s so humbling,” she said. "I didn’t know that they cared so much for me.”