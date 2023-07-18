Fellow Southland mayors take exception to Nobby Clark's comments but say there is 'no rift' between them

Southland’s mayors say there is no rift between them despite Invercargill City mayor Nobby Clark taking aim at the other two councils’ recycling efforts and inferring there was a lack of leadership.

Both Gore district mayor Ben Bell and Southland district mayor Rob Scott said they took exception to comments that Clark made, but were moving on in the hope they could improve the shared service in the province.

Last week Invercargill mayor Nobby Clark blamed the province’s regional waste minimisation results, which are the worst in the country, on leadership, and said his council was ‘’not forceful enough with our colleagues in the other two councils’’.

He said, ‘’the dysfunction, for me, sits with the other two councils.’’

Clark took particular aim at Bell, saying he had pledged during his mayoral campaign to address recycling in the Gore district as a priority, but the council “has not done any recycling at all”.

Bell said he had spoken to Clark about his comments.

”It’s not particularly nice to hear my name or the council being thrown around by another council. We both acknowledged it and said we would put it behind us,’’ he said.

Gore district mayor Ben Bell

He said there was no ‘’rift’’ amongst the mayors, but he was more ‘’aligned’’ with [Southland district mayor] Rob Scott because ‘’our districts are more similar’’.

“We all have different styles. We are working together and have a WasteNet meeting next month to address the minimisation issues.’’

The Gore District Council had delayed the roll-out of a new kerbside recycling service in the face of a 10.97% increase rates rise this year.

The council does have a glass recycling service, which is collected every fourth week.

Bell said the council had been looking at three bin recycling systems and how the councils could work better to implement a system while trying to keep rates down.

Southland District Mayor Rob Scott

Scott said he ‘’wasn’t impressed’’ with Clark’s comments and had spoken to him briefly about it at the last Mayoral Forum meeting.

“It didn’t go much further than that ... I guess there’s a little bit of tension there now around what he said.

“We have a golden opportunity now to have a shared service that is of benefit to all ratepayers, and we need to be action focussed.’’

Clark has not returned calls for comment.