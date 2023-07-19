Hokonui Fashion Award's winning entries heading to the catwalk at NZ Fashion Week

Winning a section at the Hokonui Fashion Design Awards comes with an extra bonus this year – the best garments will also be modelled at NZ Fashion Week.

This is the first time a selection of winning entries from the Gore-based awards will feature in the runway show at Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour among the glitz and glamour of the biggest week on New Zealand’s fashion calendar.

The show would give up-and-coming designers valuable exposure to some of the biggest names in the New Zealand’s fashion industry, Hokonui Fashion Design Awards convenor Jacqui McKinney said

“We’re hoping to take every section winner, but we have some pretty big extravagant entries this year, so it might not be possible for them all to get there. The hope is for as many of the winners as possible to be seen,’’ she said.

“It will be really valuable exposure because every designer and every fashion house in the country will be there.’’

Designers who had entered this year’s Hokonui awards, to be held next Friday and Saturday, were not aware of the NZ Fashion Week connection when they sent in their entries.

The MLT Hokonui Fashion Design Awards

“It’s something we’ve been working on for a while, and it's all come together. We’re really pleased for the designers,” McKinney said.

Huffer’s Steve Dunstan has returned as a judge this year alongside Deadly Ponies founder and creative director Liam Bowden, and Vicki Taylor of Taylor Boutique.

They will start judging entries next Thursday, before the Strictly Design show on July 28 and the Gala Show the following evening.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff 2022 Hokonui Fashion Design Awards Glamour Award open section winner by designer Viv Tamblyn

Tickets for this year’s awards had all but sold out.

Last year’s awards were won by AUT student Sheetol Chawla, with a black and white entry in the collections category inspired by nature.

Sixteen-year-old May Dyson of Tuatapere won the People’s Choice and Best Southland Designer awards.