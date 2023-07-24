Groundswell NZ holding meetings about new freshwater farm plans

Groundswell NZ founders Laurie Paterson, left, and Bryce McKenzie are organising public meetings in Southland about the Government’s new Freshwater Farm Plans. (File photo)

Groundswell NZ predicts the Government’s new Freshwater Farm Plans will cost $10,000 to implement on each farm, and says they are ‘’just another unworkable regulation bought in by this Government.’.

Freshwater Farm Plans have been introduced to stop further decline in freshwater quality, make water quality improvements within five years, and begin to reverse past damage to waterways.

They will be rolled out in parts of Southland and the Waikato next month.

But Groundswell NZ co-founder Bryce McKenzie said there were some ‘’gnarly things’’ required in the plans and there was nothing in them that would improve freshwater quality.

“It’s basically another tax with another name,’’ he said.

“Farmers can’t do this work themselves, you have to know all the relevant legislation, and your community values. They will have to get a consultant to prepare the plan, then it has to be certified, and then audited. If you have a bad weather event or something like that, and you don’t comply with the plan then you move to six-monthly audits which cost you more money.’’

“Farmers are already doing the work – spending $10,000 on a plan is absolutely ridiculous.’’

Environment Southland’s website says farmers will be required to include information on catchment context including values, ecosystem and community outcomes, risk identification and impact assessment, including the identification of critical source areas and plans for the management of fodder crops and wetlands.

Andy MacDonald/Taranaki Daily News Every pastoral or arable property over 20 hectares will need to develop a freshwater farm plan. (File photo)

Actions to mitigate risks, including plans to strategically fence waterways, restore wetlands, and intensive winter grazing plans; information on how farmers will meet the National Environmental Standard for Freshwater and new stock exclusion rules will also be required.

McKenzie said Groundswell wanted freshwater plans to be addressed by catchment groups, rather than individual farmers.

“Each catchment is so different and has its own set of problems and solutions and farmers are already working together to improve water quality that way – they know what the problems and pinch points are,’’ he said.

The group will hold public meetings at the Croydon Lodge in Gore on Tuesday at 7pm, the Lumsden Hall at 1pm on Wednesday and the Otautau Connect Centre at 7pm, also on Wednesday.

It will also meet with Environment Southland on Thursday to discuss the issue.

STACY SQUIRES Canterbury dairy farmer Chris Ford is concerned about the Government's new freshwater reforms and what impact it will have on his business and the wider community. (First published December 2020)

“We want them to push back to the Government on this and let them understand that this is a massive document and a huge amount of work for everyone.’’

A Ministry for the Environment spokesperson said in Southland, the certification of freshwater farm plans would be carried out by certifiers appointed by Environment Southland, after a robust appointment process.

“The regulations set out a competency framework, which all certifiers and auditors must meet, before they can be appointed by councils,’’ the spokesperson said.

Gerhard Uys/Stuff Many farmers would not have the finances to adhere to regulations. Data from Beef and Lamb showed the average high country farm had about $240,000 profit before tax in the year 2020 to 2021. This was well below what some farms would have to pay for fencing.

“All certifiers will undergo training related to the competencies including on the local context in the areas they will be operating. This training will enable them to effectively assess and certify freshwater farm plans while considering the unique features of the region.’’

Southland is one of the first regions where the plans will be implemented, and they will go live in the Aparima and Fiordland and Islands freshwater catchments on August 1.

For those in Aparima it includes the Pourakino, Aparima, Waimatuku, Taunamau and Orepuki areas.

They will be rolled out in Oreti and Waiau on February 1 and in Mataura and Waituna on July 1 next year.

Farmers will have 18 months to have their plans complete and submitted for certification.