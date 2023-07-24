Parent's 'vigilante' behaviour called out by primary school principal

Invercargill's Waverley Park School principal Kerry Hawkins says adults cannot go onto the school grounds and bail up students about alleged bullying.

A primary school principal has called out the “appalling behaviour” of a woman who he says bailed up a young girl on school grounds and accused her of bullying her son.

The girl who copped the woman’s “tirade”, after school on Wednesday, was in year 5, aged about 9.

Invercargill’s Waverley Park School principal Kerry Hawkins addressed the incident in a school newsletter, saying it was never appropriate for an adult to come into the school to “have a go” at a child.

“Especially when that kid is not your own.”

The woman’s accusations of bullying against the girl were not true, and even if they had been, she should have notified the school which would have found out what had or hadn’t happened, Hawkins said.

“Any follow-up action remains the responsibility of the school; not some self-appointed vigilante who, in the interests of the safety of others, can be trespassed from the school.”

Hawkins told Stuff he had not seen the incident and did not know who the woman was.

If he did know, he would have spoken to her.

The newsletter was a “heads-up to the broader community that there’s a process to follow”.

Similar incidents occurred once or twice a year at the roughly 265-pupil school, with Hawkins questioning whether the behaviour of the adults was a “sense of entitlement”.

The parents of the girl targeted by the woman were really annoyed, he said.

“I don’t know if any parent would be comfortable if their kid was on the receiving end.”

His newsletter said the “very reliable” girl had been frightened by the experience. She had no idea what the woman was talking about, who she was, or who the woman’s son was, Hawkins said.

“Behaviour like this is never OK, particularly when being dished out by an adult.”

Southland Primary Principals’ Association president Simon Bell said parents had to be “very careful” in such circumstances.

“If they go onsite and verbally abuse or physically handle another child they could potentially be up for criminal charges.”

If parents believed their children were being bullied at school they needed to follow the right channels, as schools had procedures in place to deal with such issues.

If a parent had an issue with another child, they should speak to a school staff member without going into the school and acting as judge and jury, Bell said.

Peter Hopwood, principal of Donovan Primary in Invercargill, said about once every five years an adult would go onto his school grounds and have a go at a student for allegedly bullying their kid.

There was no natural justice when it happened, he said.

“Everybody has the right to be presumed innocent [until proven guilty].

“It isn’t a good look. It’s our job to investigate and keep the parents informed.”