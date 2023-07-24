New aquaculture course at SIT to help industry grow

A new aquaculture programme at Southern Institute of Technology aims to meet industry needs.

A new aquaculture course at the Southern Institute of Technology (SIT) Te Pūkenga aims to support the south’s rapidly growing industry.

The New Zealand Certificate in Aquaculture – Level 3 with strand in Hatchery, developed by Te Pūkenga Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology, has been selected by SIT as a new programme, for industry workers looking to up-skill as well as people looking at a career change.

Programme manager Rani Fernandez said there was high demand for skilled professionals in the aquaculture industry, and having a recognised qualification would help workers progress more easily into the industry.

SIT environmental management programme officer Phil Lockett said students would learn about sustainable aquaculture systems, hatchery management, husbandry techniques and fish farming, while also gaining industry experience.

Fernandez said the programme was “sufficiently flexible” that industry workers could fit studies around work commitments. It combined classroom sessions, field trips and industry exposure, and students could learn the theory component on campus or online.

The programme also aligned with the region’s long-term aquaculture goals, and supported the regional plan Beyond Southland 2025, Fernandez said. The plan sought to make Southland “number one in the world” for aquaculture.

There was also growing demand, nationally and internationally, for quality, sustainable seafood production, with the Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) aiming to build a $3 billion-per-year industry by 2025.

“Training workers supplies competence and skills to keep pace with the industry’s growth,” Fernandez said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Farmed whitebait has potential to provide year-round supply to consumers.

To bring industry-based training to students, SIT was partnering with Ocean Beach, Bluff, Southland’s only land-based aquaculture site, which included the New Zealand Abalone Company’s pāua farm operation, Manāki Whitebait, the CH4 Global seaweed farm, and Kelp Blue’s seaweed hatchery.

Blair Wolfgram, managing director of Ocean Beach, said the training would focus on the pāua and whitebait farms.

The skills within the industry were transferrable, and there were work opportunities across a variety of roles, including shellfish, finfish and seaweed production, Wolfgram said.

“The farming of seafood is one of the fastest growing industries in New Zealand, and Southland is on track to be New Zealand’s largest aquaculture region.”

The course was to start on February 19, 2024.