Car to be crushed after TikTok video

A 21-year-old who posted a video to TikTok while driving while disqualified has been sentenced in the Gore District Court. (File photo)

A man’s vehicle will be crushed after he posted a video of himself doing a burnout on TikTok without a licence.

Jakcob Dean Bell, 21, had driven his Ford motor vehicle to the intersection of Boundary Rd and Ida-Valley-Omakau Rd, near Ida Valley in Central Otago, did several burnouts, and recorded his actions on a cellphone, some time between October 1 and November 1, 2022.

He then posted the videos on TikTok on November 2, a police summary of facts said.

Bell was disqualified from driving at the time.

He was also stopped by police on Noones Rd, Poolburn in Central Otago on December 2 and found to be disqualified. He told police he knew he was disqualified, but thought it would be fine to drive on a rural road as there was minimal traffic and he needed to get to work.

On December 28, police executed a search warrant to seize a vehicle at Bell’s house.

When they knocked on the door they could smell cannabis, and they conducted a warrantless search.

They found two cannabis plants, which were about 100cm in height and well cared for. They also found 20.96 grams of cannabis material, a cannabis grinder and smoking utensils.

They seized his cellphone but Bell refused to provide the pin code or password.

He was charged with failing to help police exercise a search power, cultivating cannabis, possession of cannabis, two charges of driving while disqualified, and a charge of driving with a sustained loss of traction, which he admitted, appearing at the Gore District Court.

Bell’s lawyer Scott Williamson said it was perhaps understandable that Bell had driven while disqualified when he was running late for work as a dairy worker.

Judge Catriona Doyle told Bell he had started to stack up “quite a criminal history”.

Bell was sentenced to three months and two weeks’ community detention and 12 months’ supervision.

Bell’s vehicle had been impounded and he had not got it back. Judge Doyle made an order for it and the cannabis plants to be destroyed.

Also appearing in the Gore District Court on Wednesday:

Enua Mamao Marshall Ngaro, 21, was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for 28 days with leave to apply for an alcohol interlock licence, for driving with a breath alcohol level of 1047mcg on Bury St on July 23.

Jagroop Singh was sentenced to 12 months’ intensive supervision for threatening to kill and contravening a protection order on July 11. The court heard Singh had spent two weeks in custody prior to his court appearance.

Andrew John Crawford, 30, of Kennington, was fined $800 for driving with a breath alcohol level of 919mcg on the Waimea Highway on July 9. He was disqualified from driving for 28 days and subject to an alcohol interlock licence.

Vakafutu Ezra Manu, 30, of Gore, was fined $500 and disqualified from diving for six months for driving with a breath alcohol level of 485mcg on Merlin Place on June 17.

Henry Potter, 24, dairy worker, of Gore, was sentenced to 12 months’ supervision and disqualified from driving for 12 months for careless driving and driving with an excess breath alcohol level on February 7. He was ordered to pay $1000 in emotional harm payments.

A Southland man was sentenced to 12 months’ supervision and 100 hours’ community work for threatening to kill and assault on a person in a family relationship on May 17. The man was granted permanent name suppression.