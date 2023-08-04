Ōmāui Mātaitai Reserve on Southland coast takes effect this month

Te Rūnanga o Awarua Kaiwhakahaere [chair] Dean Whaanga says the runanga applied for the Ōmāui Mātaitai Reserve to sustainably manage customary fisheries in Murihiku Southland. (File photo)

A mātaitai reserve on the Southland coast comes into effect this month.

Five years ago, Te Rūnanga o Awarua applied for a mataitai reserve along the coastline from the Mokomoko Inlet, southwest of Invercargill, to Cable Bay, west of Bluff.

Following public consultation, the minister for oceans and fisheries announced the Ōmāui Mātaitai Reserve would come into effect on August 8, next Tuesday.

The reserve is limited to fisheries waters and covers 23km2 and extends offshore to 0.5 nautical miles.

Mātaitai reserves are identified traditional fishing grounds which tangata whenua have a special relationship with. They do not change the existing recreational fishing rules.

Normally commercial fishing is prohibited in mātaitai reserves, but commercial finfish fishing may continue in the Ōmāui Mātaitai Reserve.

Te Rūnanga o Awarua Kaiwhakahaere [chair] Dean Whaanga said it applied for the mātaitai reserve to sustainably manage customary fisheries in Murihiku Southland.

“Sadly, in recent years our whānau and the wider community have observed a decline of kaimoana in the mātaitai area, prompting Awarua Rūnanga to apply for a mātaitai reserve so we can sustainably manage the fishing grounds for future generations of our whānau and the community.

“We are looking forward to working alongside our community as Tangata Tiaki to develop a comprehensive and sustainable management plan for the mātaitai.”

The mātaitai would not change the public’s ability to access the beach or marine environment; and it would not change any existing restrictions to private land, he said.

In regard to any potential changes to recreation fishing in the mataitai area in future, Whaanga said the tangata kaitiaki/tiaki of a mātaitai reserve may recommend bylaws that restrict the taking of fish from all or part of the reserve.

But recommendations were consulted on with the public and stakeholders, and must be approved by the minister of oceans and fisheries.

Three landowners whose properties back onto the coastline which takes in the mātaitai reserve area, Bill Smellie, Peter Millar and Graham Laidlaw, were concerned it may result in them having to go through more bureaucracy when applying for consents for the likes of discharges to the ocean from land, when doing development work on their properties.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff From left, Southern farmers Graham Laidlaw, Peter Millar and Bill Smellie have concerns the Ōmāui Mātaitai Reserve will add more bureaucracy for them when they apply for consents on their respective properties, which back onto the mātaitai reserve, but the runanga says this is incorrect.

But Whaanga said his was incorrect; and Environment Southland consents manager Bruce Halligan said consultation with affected parties, such as iwi, was already part of the consent process.

Fisheries New Zealand fisheries management director Emma Taylor said Mātaitai did not affect the rights of private landowners.

Responding to the runanga’s lack of one-on-one consultation with two of the farmers, Whaanga said public consultation included two public meetings, public notices and the call for written submissions.

Taylor said the new status of the mātaitai meant the fisheries in the area would be managed by the Tangata Tiaki/Kaitiaki appointed for the reserve.

Fisheries New Zealand would support the reserve with patrols to ensure the rules and regulations were followed.

”The mātaitai reserve was approved in recognition of these traditional Māori fishing grounds that are important for customary food gathering to tangata whenua.”

Fish stocks did not need to be depleted in order for an application to be made, Taylor said.

She confirmed a mātaitai reserve does not change the public’s ability to access the beach, the marine environment, or the area within or adjoining the reserve.